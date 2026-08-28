Manchester City make it back-to-back wins to start the Premier League season as Crystal Palace slip to another defeat.

Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki both scored twice as Manchester City stormed to a 4-1 win at Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Friday.

City led through Haaland’s header at the break at Selhurst Park, but stormed clear with a wonderful dribble and slotted finish from Cherki, before he doubled his tally with a deflected effort from the edge of the box.

Yeremy Pino had given Palace some hope from a freekick in between Cherki’s strikes, which came back off the woodwork and rebounded in off Gianluigi Donnarumma in City’s goal – an unfair own goal awarded against the keeper.

Haaland sealed the win with a drilled left-footed finish after he was put through by Phil Foden, who contributed two assists on the night.

“It was a step up, but we will make it,” Haaland told Sky Sports, before adding the team is starting to find their way under new manager Enzo Maresca. “It is a new manager but most of use have been playing together. We have to trust the new manager and what he wants us to do.”

“We have so many good players and we have to fit everyone in. We all have to work hard, and Foden too, this is the step in the right direction for us.”

City had stuttered in their opening game of the season on Sunday, as they came from behind to beat Bournemouth with a late salvo – inspired by two assists from Cherki, who started that match on the bench.

The France playmaker responded to the snub in emphatic style with that performance and his Player of the Match display at Palace.

“With Pep we had a big story. Now we start another one and we are here for that,” Cherki told Sky Sports.

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“I want to show Enzo I can play balls for Haaland, and help him score goals.”

On his brilliant individual effort for City’s second goal, Cherki added: “When Haaland gave me the ball, then I did my thing. But I just want to give him goals.”

In a glimpse into what City hope is a bright future after Guardiola, teenage Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, signed from Lille for 86 million pounds ($116m) this week, came off the bench for his debut in the closing minutes.

For Palace, it is back-to-back defeats to start their campaign following a 2-0 reverse at Everton.