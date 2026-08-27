Police probe ‘assault allegations’ in cricketer Carse-linked incident

It is unclear whether England cricketer Brydon Carse had a role in the alleged assault being investigated by police.

Police in Derbyshire are looking into “allegations of assault” following the incident that saw England fast bowler Brydon Carse handcuffed outside a nightclub at the weekend.

Carse was dropped from the squad for the second Test against Pakistan, which begins at Lord’s on Thursday, after the Cricket Regulator initiated an investigation into the incident that saw the Durham paceman arrested outside a late-night bar in Derby – then released after agreeing to leave the scene.

In an updated statement issued late Wednesday, Derbyshire Police said: “We are investigating allegations of assault in Derby city centre. No arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing”.

Further details are unknown, with no clarity over what part – if any – Carse had in the alleged assault. The England and Wales Cricket Board has yet to comment publicly on the latest developments.

An initial statement from the force, released after video of Carse apparently being detained by officers in the street, had said: “A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in Derby city centre on Saturday night. However, the man was de-arrested shortly afterwards, having agreed to leave the area.”

Former England captain Ben Stokes and centrally contracted seamer Matthew Potts both appeared in the video taken in the aftermath of their Durham side’s County Championship victory over Derbyshire, though there is no suggestion either was involved in anything untoward.

Stokes’s successor as Test skipper, Joe Root, spoke angrily on Tuesday about the latest in a growing list of alcohol-related incidents in the England set-up.

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Root, who abolished the midnight curfew that contributed to Stokes’s exit following another controversial night out earlier this season, said: “If I’m being brutally honest, I’m really hacked off.

“I’ve spoken to Brydon and when I first found out, my first concern was him as a person. I don’t think I’m speaking out of turn in saying he’s very upset, very apologetic and understands his actions.”

Root added: “But it’s not the isolated incident itself; it’s the fact we continuously keep making stupid mistakes away from the game and it’s detracting from what we are doing on the field.”