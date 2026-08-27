Manchester City travels to Crystal Palace, looking to build on their late show in their opening Premier League match.

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Who: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

What: English football’s Premier League

Where: Selhurst Park in London, United Kingdom

When: Friday August 28, at 8pm local time (19:00 GMT)

How to follow: Al Jazeera Sport will bring you all the build-up from 16:00 GMT ahead of our live text commentary stream.

Manchester City continue life after Pep Guardiola as they visit Crystal Palace in the second round of English Premier League matches.

Enzo Maresca has endured a mixed start to replacing the Spaniard as City manager, having lost 3-0 to Arsenal in the Community Shield before needing two late goals to turn their league opener against Bournemouth.

Al Jazeera Sport takes a look at the match, which is a rerun of the 2025 FA Cup final that saw Palace claim a famous win.

Maresca calls for reinforcements for Man City

City manager Maresca wants the club to spend the final few days of the summer transfer window finding “one or two more captains” to add to the squad for its push for trophies this season.

City’s summer clearout has seen lots of experienced players leave the club, including John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Rodri and Nathan Ake.

The two major signings have been young midfielders in 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi and 23-year-old Elliot Anderson, and City is aiming to bring more players in before the deadline late Tuesday.

Maresca wants whoever is signed to immediately be part of the leadership group in City’s increasingly young squad.

“We have experienced players for sure. We have leaders,” Maresca said at a news conference Thursday ahead of a Premier League match at Crystal Palace on Friday.

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“Now we need to wait four or five more days to see if we can add one or two more captains to Ruben (Dias) and Erling (Haaland) who are the captains.”

Reports in the UK media say City retains an interest in Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who Maresca appointed as vice captain during their time together at the London club.

Maresca insisted City was not close to making further signings at this stage.

“No, no, no,” he said. “The one that arrived is Ayyoub (on Wednesday) and then we will see in the next four or five days.”

City did see one further big-name departure on Thursday when Tottenham Hotspur signed ‌Omar Marmoush from a season-long loan, ⁠with the deal including an obligation to make the Egypt forward’s move permanent at the end of the season.

Bouaddi needs time at Man City despite big fee

Bouaddi is “ready to go” for his City debut at Crystal Palace on Friday, but Maresca called for patience with the most expensive teenager in Premier League history.

A star of Morocco’s run to the World Cup quarter-finals, Bouaddi joined City on Wednesday for an initial 100 million euros (£85.6 million, $117m) from Lille.

City moved for Bouaddi after selling a trio of midfielders in Spain’s World Cup-winning captain Rodri, Tijjani Reijnders and Nico Gonzalez in recent weeks.

“We will see how long it is in terms of adaptation but for sure he is ready to go,” Maresca told his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

“He doesn’t look 18 – he looks older which is important but in this case we need to go slowly because he is young, came from a different country.

“No rush for him. For sure he will help us now and in the future. But he is just 18,” he said.

“It is my job and it’s the club’s job to manage him in the best way, don’t put pressure on him, he is young and he needs time.”

How have Crystal Palace started the new Premier League season?

Palace lost their opening match of the season 2-0 at Everton.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Thierno Barry scored the goals as the Eagles came unstuck at the Toffees.

Palace had started the game as the better side, and edged the possession throughout, although Everton ended with five shots on target to the away side’s four.

What happened the last time Palace played Man City?

Man City beat Palace 3-0 at Etihad Stadium in a Premier League clash in May.

Antoine Semenyo and Omar Marmoush netted first half goals, while Savio sealed matters with six minutes to play.

What happened in the corresponding game between Palace at Man City last season?

Man City were also 3-0 winners at Selhurst Park in the corresponding fixture last season.

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Erling Haaland netted a brace while Phil Foden chipped in with the second on the day.

When did Crystal Palace last beat Man City?

Palace beat City 1-0 in the FA Cup final in May 2025.

Eberechi Eze scored the only goal after 16 minutes of the match at Wembley Stadium in London.

When did Palace last beat Man City in the Premier League?

Palace last beat City with a 2-0 in the Premier League in October 2021.

Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher scored either side of Aymeric Laporte’s first half sending off.

When did Palace last record a home win against Man City?

Palace won 2-1 against City at Selhurst Park in the Premier League in April 2014.

Glenn Murray and Jason Puncheon handed Palace a two-goal lead before Yaya Toure netted in the 78th minute to set up a tense finish.

Prediction

The Opta supercomputer has given City a 57.5 percent chance of victory and Palace a 20 percent chance.

Head-to-head

This will be the 76th meeting between the sides with City winning 41 of the matches, and Palace emerging victorious on 18 occasions.

Crystal Palace team news

Ismaila Sarr is still recovering from a groin injury so misses out for Palace, as doesChadi Riad due to a knee injury.

Crystal Palace predicted lineup

Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Tomiyasu; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; McNeil, Nketiah; Mateta

Manchester City team news

Maresca provided a positive injury update on the club’s new midfielder Elliot Anderson, who was forced off ⁠during the second half of City’s home win ⁠over Bournemouth last weekend.

“Elliot Anderson is fine after coming off with cramp. Matheus (Nunes) is not 100 percent having come off the bench against Bournemouth. Jeremy Doku is still out,” ⁠Maresca said.

Manchester City predicted lineup

Donnarumma; Lewis, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Guehi; Foden, O’Reilly, Semenyo; Haaland