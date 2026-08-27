Atletico Madrid rule out a transfer to the La Liga rivals for Alvarez, who is also reportedly targeted by Arsenal.

Share Julian Alvarez will not be sold to Barcelona, say Atletico Madrid on social media

Atletico Madrid hardened their stance over a possible sale of striker Julian Alvarez to Barcelona, ruling out any negotiations with the Spanish champions.

The Atletico board “unanimously expressed their full support” for the club’s decision not to negotiate Alvarez’s transfer to Barcelona on Thursday, although they indicated they are not closed off to other approaches, with Arsenal linked to the Argentina international in recent days.

“There has not been and there will not be any negotiation with them [Barcelona] regarding Alvarez’s transfer,” Atletico’s board of directors said in the statement.

“Atletico de Madrid is open to standard transfer market negotiations when conducted in a professional, ethical and respectful manner,” the statement added.

“We fully stand behind the club’s previously communicated position that FC Barcelona failed to meet these requirements and, as a result, there will not be ⁠any negotiation and there is zero consideration of an ⁠Alvarez transfer to Barcelona.”

Atletico did not provide further details. The Rojiblancos previously reported Barcelona to FIFA and the Spanish football federation for their pursuit of Alvarez.

Atletico said they are “convinced” Alvarez “will understand the decision, focusing on working in the best possible way to help the club achieve its objectives”.

The forward missed training for the second day running on Wednesday because of a reported illness, after being jeered by the club’s fans during Atletico’s 2-2 La Liga draw against Villarreal on Sunday.

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Alvarez said in July during the World Cup that a transfer would be “best” for everyone.

Atletico’s statement came a day after Barcelona President Joan Laporta said his club remained hopeful of signing 2022 World Cup winner Alvarez before the transfer window closes.

Laporta said Barca still had an offer, reported to be about 100 million euros ($116m), on the table for the 26-year-old.

Barcelona have made Alvarez their prime target as they seek to strengthen their attack after the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.

Alvarez joined Atletico from Manchester City in 2024 in a deal worth up to 95 million euros ($111m).