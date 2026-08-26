Serena Williams, Carlos Alcaraz fall in US Open mixed doubles quarterfinal

Star pair lost to Cobolli and Bencic, who will play married partners Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils in the semifinal.

The return of Serena Williams to Arthur Ashe Stadium came to an abrupt end as she and Carlos Alcaraz fell 5-4(4), 4-1 to Flavio Cobolli and Belinda Bencic in the US Open mixed doubles quarterfinal, their magic fading after an inspired early performance.

The 23-time major winner had not competed at the crown jewel of US tennis since her tearful farewell from the sport in 2022, and fans erupted in deafening cheers as their queen took the court again on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old Williams had an easy rapport with Alcaraz, who is 21 years her junior, as the partners grinned and giggled their way past Erin Routliffe and Lloyd Glasspool 5-3, 4-1 in the opening round earlier on Tuesday.

But their firepower was extinguished by the ice-cold Cobolli and Bencic, who will play married partners Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils in a semifinal on Wednesday.

“Playing Serena and Carlos on Arthur Ashe is not easy. I was tired before the match, I’m tired now,” said the Italian Cobolli.

Williams, who is not competing in the singles, showed glimpses of her old brilliance in their opening match against Routliffe and Glasspool, blasting a 120mph (193.1km/h) ace to audible gasps from the packed house a little more than two months after she announced her stunning comeback.

Alcaraz, who has not played since April due to injury, shook off the early rust to close out the set with a forehand winner before they sprinted through the second set, embracing after the win in their matching royal purple outfits.

“It’s always such an amazing place to be here,” said Williams. “I never expected to be back on this court.”

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The Roland Garros runner-up Cobolli and Tokyo Olympic champion Bencic were too tough a task, however, as Williams and Alcaraz made early mistakes and Cobolli sealed the tie-break with an ace.

The Swiss-Italian pair only upped their level from there, with no unforced errors in the second set, and gave credit to their opponents after the match.

“I don’t know how I landed on this court — to play Carlos and Serena is a great honour,” said Bencic.

Team Djokovic-Sabalenka stunned

The mixed doubles main draw kicked off in the second year of its revamped format, which put singles stars in the spotlight in an effort to lure more fans in a standalone spot the week before the singles main draw.

The move proved a commercial success in its debut year, drawing sellout crowds and attracting many of the sport’s biggest singles names despite criticism from some doubles specialists, who argued it marginalised established pairings.

Top seeds Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka were beaten 1-4, 4-2, 10-2 by experienced doubles players Henry Patten and Katerina Siniakova in round one, with Siniakova sealing the upset in style with an ace.

Patten and Siniakova went on to lose to Monfils and Svitolina in the quarters 5-4(6), 4-5(3), 10-8 in their second match of the day.

“The chemistry is what put us through because we understand each other even by the look at each other’s reaction or kind of mood,” said Svitolina. “We can find the right words for each other.”

Karolina Muchova and Jakub Mensik will play Russian pair Mirra Andreeva and Andrey Rublev in the other semifinal on Wednesday.

Rublev and Andreeva beat last year’s champions, Italian duo Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, 1-4, 4-1, 11-9 in the opening round before ousting Casper Ruud and Diana Shnaider 4-1, 4-5(9), 10-5.

Federer returns to court, bids goodbye

Five-time US Open champion Roger Federer returned to the Arthur Ashe Stadium to play one last match for fun against longtime rival and friend Andy Roddick.

The event, billed as “An Icon Returns to New York”, packed the stands full of fans there to watch the 45-year-old from Switzerland face Roddick in a prime-time exhibition. Many wore hats with the distinctive “RF” logo that became commonplace in the sport during Federer’s decade and a half of dominance, featuring 20 Grand Slam titles.

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“It’s great to be back in New York,” Federer said. “I have incredible memories, obviously, of this court, of the fans here, of the city.”

Federer reminisced about visiting for the first time to play juniors in 1998 and reaching the final. Three years later, his debut on centre court was a straight-sets loss to Andre Agassi.

Federer, who last competed at the US Open in 2019 and retired in 2022, then teamed up with John McEnroe and faced Roddick and Agassi in a doubles exhibition.