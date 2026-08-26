Manchester City sign teenage Moroccan star Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille

Manchester City have signed teenage Moroccan midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille in a deal worth 100 million euros ($117 million), the French club has confirmed.

Lille announced Bouaddi’s departure on a five-year deal on Wednesday, putting an end to ongoing speculation about the emerging football star’s future.

Ten-time Premier League champions Manchester City were in talks to sign Bouaddi after selling Rodri to Barcelona and Tijjani Reijnders to Al-Qadsiah, with Nico Gonzalez also poised to leave the Etihad.

Bouaddi was a crucial part of Morocco’s FIFA World Cup 2026 squad, showing a calm presence in the midfield as the Atlas Lions reached the quarterfinals of the tournament before falling to France.

Lille extended Bouaddi’s contract last year and, with three years remaining on the deal, they were expecting suitors to meet the 100 million euros (€117m) asking price.

“This is a very special day for me and my family,” Bouaddi said in a statement shared by City.

“Manchester City are, for me, the best club in the world.

“It’s a dream to be here and be able to call myself a City player. I have spent most of my life working hard to become the best player I can be and reach the top of the game.

“I’ve watched City for many years, and I love their style of play.

“City always try and play quality football. And they have shown they are winners – this Club feels like it’s built to win.”

Prodigious talent

Having risen through the French youth ranks, Bouaddi was tied to the French national team programme and marked as a future talent. Earlier this year, he became the youngest player to record 50 appearances in France’s top tier of club football – Ligue 1.

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Being ahead of his time has been a theme throughout Bouaddi’s career. On the eve of his 17th birthday, in 2024, the rising star helped Lille secure a famous Champions League victory over Real Madrid.

On that special October night in northern France, Bouaddi faced a midfield comprising French internationals Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Football experts have repeatedly heaped praise on Bouaddi’s ability to soak up pressure and stand out as a midfield maestro for his club and country.

Bouaddi’s versatility can be seen on the pitch. Typically, holding midfielders are known for their defensive abilities – shielding the defence from the opposition’s attacks by cutting out passing lanes – but this young talent’s repertoire includes the ability to start an attack, too.

He is now the symbol of this new team and the rising star among Moroccan fans.

“He is amazing. What a talent, what a professional at 18 years of age,” Mohammed, a Morocco fan and the manager of Restaurante Jerusalen in Barcelona, Spain, told Al Jazeera in June.

“For those that slept instead of watching Brazil versus Morocco, they missed out on discovering the new [Sergio] Busquets,” Khalil Jadallah, a football commentator, said of Bouaddi’s talent.

“He can pass, he can defend, he can carry the ball, control the tempo … all this and he is only 18 years old.”