Man United’s Fernandes, City’s Shaw named PFA Players of the Year

Fernandes rewarded for outstanding season with record assists in the league; Shaw builds on league win and Golden Boot.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was crowned the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Player of the Year, while Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw scooped the Women’s award for the second time.

The award wins on Tuesday highlighted the individual brilliance of both players, with contrasting fortunes for their respective teams during the season.

Portuguese international Fernandes broke the Premier League assists record during an outstanding 2025–26 season, setting up 21 goals as he surpassed Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne’s previous mark.

The 31-year-old also scored nine times as United overcame a poor start to finish third in the Premier League under Michael Carrick and earned a return to the Champions League.

Fernandes also won the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year award in May.

“It is obviously a very proud moment. They are the ones you go on the pitch against, and it’s probably not easy to vote for someone you play against, so it is a very good moment,” said Fernandes.

Shaw was rewarded for scoring 21 goals on the way to a third straight Golden Boot and securing City’s first Women’s Super League title in a decade.

City also saw further success as Nico O’Reilly was named Men’s Young Player of the Year.

The 21-year-old scored twice in the League Cup final as City beat Arsenal and was part of the side that also won the FA Cup last season.

“I’m very proud of the season I had,” said the England international. “I won two trophies with my club and managed to play at the World Cup with my country. I’m over the moon with how it turned out.”

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O’Reilly was joined by City teammates Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo in the Team of the Year.

Champions Arsenal had five representatives in David Raya, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, with Fernandes and Brentford’s Igor Thiago completing the XI.