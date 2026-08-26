England footballer Sterling charged with dangerous driving after collision
Raheem Sterling has also been charged with possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation and will appear in court on September 15.
Former England footballer Raheem Sterling has been charged with dangerous driving and possessing nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation following a motorway crash in May, say Hampshire Police in the United Kingdom.
“Raheem Sterling, 31, from Berkshire, has been charged for the following offences: dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation, failing to provide a specimen,” a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters news agency on Wednesday.
He is due to appear at a magistrates’ court on September 15 for a hearing.
Sterling, who most recently played for Dutch side Feyenoord, crashed his Lamborghini into barriers on the M3 motorway. No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.
Sterling, who joined Feyenoord on a short-term deal in February after leaving Chelsea by mutual consent, has been without a club since the end of last season.