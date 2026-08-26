England footballer Sterling charged with dangerous driving after collision

Raheem Sterling has also been charged with possession ​of nitrous oxide for wrongful ​inhalation and will appear in court on September 15.

Former England footballer Raheem Sterling ⁠has ⁠been charged with dangerous driving and possessing nitrous oxide for ⁠wrongful inhalation following a motorway crash in May, say Hampshire ⁠Police in the United Kingdom.

“Raheem Sterling, 31, from Berkshire, has been charged for the following offences: dangerous ‌driving, possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation, failing to provide a specimen,” a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said in a statement ⁠to Reuters news agency on Wednesday.

He is due to appear at a magistrates’ court on September 15 for a hearing.

Sterling, who most ⁠recently played for Dutch side Feyenoord, crashed his Lamborghini into barriers on the ⁠M3 motorway. No other vehicles were involved and ⁠no injuries were reported.

Sterling, ⁠who joined Feyenoord on a short-term deal in February after leaving Chelsea by ‌mutual consent, has been without a club since the end ‌of ‌last season.