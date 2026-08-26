Callaway apologises after golf ad slammed for depicting domestic violence

The advertisement, which was released online last week before being pulled, prompted calls for a boycott of Callaway products.

Golf equipment giant Callaway has issued an apology, although largely in vain, after facing an immense backlash for an advertisement depicting violence against women, which has since been removed.

The commercial, which was released online last week before being pulled, showed a male golfer shoving a female player to the ground when she reaches for his new driver, and prompted calls for a boycott of Callaway products.

Callaway issued an apology for the advertisement, and Callaway chief executive Chip Brewer said in a statement on Tuesday that the company had launched an investigation into how the advertisement — produced by golf media firm Good Good Golf — had been approved.

“Last week Good Good Golf and Callaway posted a video to promote a co-branded driver,” Brewer said in a statement.

“While the video was produced by Good Good, it was approved by Callaway prior to posting. That approval should never have happened. Mistakes were made and we are taking the matter very seriously.

“As we deal with the consequences of our mistake and complete our investigations, I want to make it clear that we sincerely apologize for the video.

“The content was inappropriate and does not reflect our values. To be clear: we are unequivocally against discrimination, domestic violence or threatening behaviour of any kind … I assure you we will learn from this and do better.”

The online advertisement showed Good Good cofounder Garrett Clark shoving Epson Tour professional player Alexis Miestowski to the ground when she attempted to reach for his driver, before warning her: “Do not touch my new driver.”

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Good Good Golf, which centres its business around a successful YouTube channel aimed at bringing a younger audience to the sport, had already apologised for the controversial advertisement.

“We posted a video to our channels that ultimately depicted actions that are not aligned with our values as a brand,” Good Good said in a statement.

“We have since taken that content down. And sincerely apologize. Good Good has always stood for making the game of golf more inclusive to all, and we will continue to ensure that is our mission moving forward.”

Good Good’s rise will see the company be the title sponsor for the PGA Tour’s inaugural Good Good Championship in Austin, Texas in November.

PGA Tour chief executive Brian Rolapp said on Tuesday the circuit was dismayed by the advertisement and Good Good’s handling of the controversy.

“I think what we saw was concerning, is clearly not aligned with PGA Tour values. We take it very seriously,” Rolapp said.

“I think their initial response was disappointing. It was a bit defensive and late.

“But I think the responses are getting better. We’ve seen some things this morning, we’ve had some conversations with them, so we’ll continue to monitor and work with them going forward. But no, we were disappointed with what we saw.”

Apology ‘isn’t good enough’

Online criticism has been aimed at representation, accountability, and decision-making surrounding the advertisement, in addition to domestic violence being promoted.

Social media users have questioned how the advertisement was greenlit to begin with, with many infuriated that it was removed only after backlash and not because either company realised how controversial it was.

One woman golfer on social media said the advertisement was a significant setback for women looking to break into the male-dominated sport, with many emphasising that the apologies from Callaway and Good Good Golf did not come across as genuine.

Several Callaway customers publicly renounced their loyalty to the brand after being appalled at the advertisement.

The backlash for the deleted video spilled over to other Instagram posts from both companies, where social media users continued to demand accountability and a more meaningful apology.