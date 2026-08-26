Lamine Yamal and Raphinha will seek to add to Barcelona’s five-star La Liga opener when Athletic arrive from Bilbao.

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Who: Barcelona vs Athletic Club

What: Spanish football’s La Liga

Where: Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain

When: August 27, at 9pm local time (19:00 GMT)

How to follow: Al Jazeera Sport will bring you all the build-up from 16:00 GMT ahead of our live text commentary stream.

Barcelona aim to go back-to-back to start their search for a threepeat in La Liga when Athletic Club arrive on Wednesday.

The Catalan giants are riding high after consecutive league titles – and opened their league season with a win – while rivals Real Madrid have languished for the last two seasons.

Their visitors from Bilbao will not be a walkover, especially with all eyes on Barca’s hunt for a striker in the transfer market.

Al Jazeera takes a look at the match.

What is the latest on Barcelona’s pursuit of Julian Alvarez?

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick indicated Wednesday the club may end the summer transfer window without signing a new striker if they fail in their bid to lure Argentinian star Julian Alvarez from rivals Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish champions are still pursuing 2022 World Cup winner Alvarez but Atletico have thus far refused to sell the 26-year-old forward, who missed training on Wednesday due to illness.

Spanish media reported Barca president Joan Laporta wants “Alvarez or nobody” and Flick said the club also had to think about the future and he is happy with his squad.

“I don’t want to speak about Julian. I only want to (speak) about the situation of the club. We made some really good, good transfers now in this market,” the German coach told reporters.

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“Our goal is clear, but in the end also the club has to think about the future. Not only the present now.

“Of course as a coach I will say ‘OK, give me the best you can have, and more and more and more’ – maybe it works or maybe not. I have total confidence with the quality we have now.”

What has been the story of the chase for Alvarez?

In July, Laporta said Barcelona had made a bid for the Atletico forward and the club were leaving it on the table even after Atletico told them Alvarez was not for sale.

Laporta reiterated later Wednesday that Barcelona are still hoping Atletico decide to sell them Alvarez, who was jeered by the Rojiblancos’s own fans during their 2-2 La Liga draw against Villarreal on Sunday.

“It seems that the player wants to come to Barca, and therefore we continue to hold on to our hope, our intention – always with the utmost respect for Atletico Madrid – of being able to sign the player,” Laporta said in a video broadcast by the club.

Laporta said Barca had received “information” that Atletico had been in talks with other clubs about the possibility of selling Alvarez, with the president keen for the striker’s destination to be Camp Nou if he does leave the Spanish capital.

Arsenal have been linked to Alvarez in recent days, while Real Madrid made a bid for the striker at the start of the summer, although it was not seen as a serious attempt to sign him.

“We would like to reach an understanding with Atletico Madrid – we maintain our proposal, our offer to Atletico Madrid,” continued Laporta.

“Hopefully there will be an understanding between the two clubs, between all of us, so that if they sell the player Barca will be the ones that can acquire the services of Julian Alvarez.”

Last up for Barcelona

Barca cruised to a 5-0 win against Elche on Sunday in their La Liga opener, with Raphinha and Fermin Lopez scoring twice each and Anthony Gordon setting up two goals on his debut.

Barca’s display was a clear warning to rivals Real Madrid and their new coach, Jose Mourinho, that the Catalans will not relinquish the title easily.

Karim Adeyemi also found the net on his debut as Barca made light work of a vulnerable Elche side at the Martinez Valero stadium.

Last up for Athletic Club

Athletic were beaten 3-1 at home by Sevilla to open their season in La Liga on Saturday.

Yuri Berchiche was sent off for Athletic in the 11th minute, before Oso, Chidera Ejuke and Isaac Romero put Sevilla 3-0 up by the hour mark.

Aitor Paredes scored a consolation for the Bilbao-based club.

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What happened the last time Barcelona played Athletic Club?

Barcelona squeezed a 1-0 La Liga win in Bilbao in their last meeting with Athletic.

Lamine Yamal scored the only goal of the game midway through the second half.

Barca dominated the possession in that encounter, but Athletic edged the shots on goal.

What happened in the corresponding game between Barcelona and Athletic Club?

Barcelona stormed to a 4-0 in November in this same game last season.

Robert Lewandowski, Fermin Lopez and a Ferran Torres brace saw off the visitors, who had Oihan Sancet sent off in the 54th minute – by which point his side were already three goals behind.

When did Athletic Club last beat Barcelona?

Athletic’s last win against Barcelona came in the Copa Del Rey with a 4-2 victory in January 2024.

Lewandowski and Yamal had turned the game to give Barca the lead after Gorka Guruzeta opened the scoring in the first half.

Sancet levelled early in the second period before Inaki Williams and Nico Williams sealed the win in extra time.

When did Athletic last beat Barcelona in La Liga?

Athletic have not recorded a league win against Barcelona since August 2019 when they emerged with a 1-0 win in Bilbao.

Aritz Aduriz scored the only goal of the game, with just a minute left on the clock, in what was the season opening game for both clubs.

Prediction

The Opta supercomputer has given Barcelona a 66 percent chance of winning the match, while Athletic are only afforded a 15 percent chance.

Head-to-head

There have been 249 meetings between the sides, with Barcelona winning 128 times and Sociedad claiming 81 victories.

Barcelona team news

Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji both remain long-term absentees with knee injuries.

Gavi is also struggling with a knee injury and remains a doubt, while Rodri’s fitness is likely to keep him sidelined still.

Barcelona predicted starting lineup

Garcia; Espart, Cubarsi, Garcia, Martin; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Lopez, Raphinha, Adeyemi

Athletic Club team news

Berchiche is suspended following his sending off in Athletic’s last match.

Daniel Vivian, Unai Eguiluz and Nico Serrano will all be absent due to injury.

Athletic Club predicted lineup

Simon; Boiro, Paredes, Alvarez, Areso; Canales, Gerenabarrena; Berenguer, Sancet, N. Williams; Guruzeta