Joao Pedro, Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer on target as Chelsea open scoring within 31 seconds of the match in London.

Chelsea began life under new coach Xabi Alonso with a breathless 3-2 Premier League victory at West London neighbours Fulham as their exciting front three of Joao Pedro, Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer all found the net.

Chelsea’s first league match of the season got off to a dream start on Monday when Palmer – looking back to his best after struggling with an injury last season – passed to Joao Pedro, and the Brazilian flicked the ball over goalkeeper Bernd Leno 31 seconds into the first half.

It was the quickest goal scored in the opening round of fixtures on Sunday in the Premier League’s 34-year history.

Fulham equalised when Josh King beat goalkeeper Robert Sanchez at his near post in the 24th minute, giving the home fans something to cheer against their fiercest rivals.

But two of Chelsea’s new signings then combined in the 41st as central defender Maxence Lacroix jinked down the right before cutting the ball back to the club’s 117 million pounds ($159.4m) record signing Rogers, who made no mistake.

Four minutes into the second half, Joao Pedro held up the ball in attack and fed Palmer, who angled a shot through Leno’s legs, underlining the midfielder’s return to form after missing out on a place with England at the World Cup.

“It was a difficult season with injuries and whatnot, but through the summer and since I’ve been back I’ve worked extra hard,” Palmer told Sky Sports.

“Obviously, with the injuries I’ve had to try and prevent them and work extra hard day in, day out. I know the talent I’ve got, so I can put in performances like that.”

Fulham’s Gonzalo Garcia, on his league debut after signing from Real Madrid, gave the hosts some hope by heading in after Sanchez could only parry a Timothy Castagne shot in the 54th.

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Fulham then had a great chance to level again through Antonee Robinson in the 78th minute, but his chip over a stranded Sanchez went wide, and Chelsea held out to claim the points.

Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez — a linchpin of World Cup runners-up Argentina, who has been linked with a move to Manchester City — was greeted with loud boos from the home fans when he came on as a substitute midway through the second half.

Alonso’s win in his first competitive match since taking over at Stamford Bridge came at the expense of his former Liverpool and Spain teammate Alvaro Arbeloa — similarly making his Premier League debut as a coach — who also briefly succeeded Alonso as Real Madrid manager last season.

Alonso will hope midfielder Moises Caicedo and new fullback Marco Palestra, who are injured, will provide more solidity, while Sanchez could face an early challenge from Mike Penders, who has returned to Chelsea from sister club Racing Strasbourg.