Sport|Tennis

Ex-Wimbledon champion Vondrousova appeals to CAS over four-year doping ban

The Czech athlete was issued a suspension in June after she did not submit her sample when notified by a doping control officer.

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Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic
The former world number six has not played since skipping the Adelaide International in January due to a shoulder injury and has dropped to world number 153 [File: Koji Watanabe/Getty Images]
By Reuters
Published On 25 Aug 2026

Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her four-year ban for missing a doping test last year, the sport’s highest judicial body said.

CAS on Tuesday confirmed the receipt of the appeal and said a hearing had not yet been scheduled. Vondrousova’s ban ends on June 21, 2030, when she will be 30.

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Vondrousova was issued the suspension in June after the International Tennis Integrity Agency said the Czech did not submit her sample when notified by a doping control officer in an out-of-competition test attempt at her home in December.

The 27-year-old said in April she had “reached a breaking point after months of physical and mental stress” and added that an officer arriving at 8:15pm demanding an immediate test felt like a serious intrusion into her privacy.

Vondrousova has said she never doped, and a test taken three days after the December 3 incident came back negative.

The former world number six has not played since skipping the Adelaide International in January due to a shoulder injury and has dropped to world number 153.

She won the 2023 Wimbledon title, having previously made the French Open final in 2019 and bagged a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

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