Cameroon midfielder joins EPL powerhouse for a fee understood to be worth up to 70 million pounds.

Manchester United have signed Cameroon midfielder Carlos Baleba from fellow English Premier League club Brighton.

The 22-year-old is the third midfielder signed by the Red Devils during the summer transfer window.

“Manchester United is pleased to confirm that Carlos Baleba has joined the club, subject to registration,” the 20-time Premier League champions said in a statement on Tuesday.

United said Baleba signed a deal until 2031 with the option to extend for a further year, but it did not disclose the value.

It is understood that Brighton had been holding out for a deal worth $100m although United are believed to have agreed a 70-million-pound ($95m) transfer fee, which takes their spending on midfield reinforcements to more than 150 million pounds ($204m) in this window.

Baleba was born in Douala, Cameroon, but started his professional career in 2022 with French Ligue 1 side Lille. The next year, he joined Brighton, where he made 79 starts and registered more than 100 appearances for the Seagulls.

United had been linked with a move for Baleba, who plays in a defensive role in midfield, last summer and again in the January transfer window.

Baleba, who follows fellow midfielders Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos to Old Trafford this summer, has made 16 appearances for Cameroon.

“Baleba has already established himself as one of the most talented midfielders in the Premier League,” United’s statement said.

“During the 2024/25 season, his combined number of tackles and interceptions was the sixth-highest among midfielders in the league, while he also ranked fourth-highest for progressive ball carries per 90 minutes.

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“Last season, Baleba played 31 games in the Premier League, ranking in the top eight per cent of players for combined tackles and interceptions as well as the top one per cent for second balls won, helping Brighton & Hove Albion to qualify for the UEFA Conference League.”

The trio of midfield signings by United will help to fill the gap left by Brazil’s former Real Madrid star Casemiro, who has joined Major League Soccer side Inter Miami in the United States.

“It is an incredible feeling to join the club of my dreams,” Baleba said.

“Playing at Old Trafford is always special, but the opportunity to do so as a Manchester United player will be a real honour.

“I cannot wait to work with Michael Carrick. His experience and knowledge of the game make him the perfect coach to help me to reach the highest level.”