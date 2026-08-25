Angel Reese breaks WNBA record with 26 rebounds in Dream’s win over Sparks

Reese broke Chamique Holdsclaw’s record of 24 rebounds and added 11 points for her 27th double-double of the season.

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Angel Reese broke the WNBA single-game rebounding record with 26, while also breaking the league’s season record for rebounds, as the Atlanta Dream beat the Los Angeles Sparks.

Reese surpassed Chamique Holdsclaw’s record of 24 rebounds, set on May 23, 2003 for the Washington Mystics, in the Dream’s 78-71 win on Monday.

The Dream star has 458 rebounds this season, seven more than A’ja Wilson’s mark set in 2024.

“Last time I was here, I didn’t miss any shots. Tonight I couldn’t hit (anything), so I knew I was going to be able to get them on the rebounding side,” Reese told the postgame show. “I just want to be there for my team. Offensively, defensively, whatever it takes to win.”

Reese finished with 11 points. She secured her WNBA-leading 27th double-double of the season on a basket with 13.9 seconds left in the game.

“That’s a talent,” Dream guard Allisha Gray said. “I’m just in awe watching her rebound.”

A three-time WNBA All-Star, Reese set a WNBA rookie record with 13.1 rebounds per game and the all-time league record with 15 straight double-doubles with Chicago in 2024. She led the league in rebounding her first two seasons and is leading again this season at 12.0 per game.

The Dream have beaten the Sparks nine straight times.

Gray led Atlanta (25-13) with 20 points. Rhyne Howard added 18 points to eclipse 3,000 for her career. Gray set an Atlanta record for field goals in a season with 247.

Nneka Ogwumike had 27 points and 16 rebounds for Los Angeles (13-25). Dearica Hamby and Cameron Brink each scored 15 points.