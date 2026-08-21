Sport|Cycling

Cyclist Josh Tarling to compete in Tour of Spain after brother’s death

Josh Tarling returns to cycling in Spain a week after brother Finlay dies during Tour of Portugal.

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Britain's Josh Tarling cycles.
Britain's Josh Tarling in action during the men's road cycling individual time trial during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games [Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP]
By Al Jazeera Staff and Reuters
Published On 21 Aug 2026

British cyclist Josh Tarling is set to compete ⁠in ⁠the Vuelta a Espana (Tour of Spain) starting on Saturday, just more than a week after his ⁠brother Finlay died in a crash during a race in Portugal.

Finlay Tarling, 19, died after a “serious accident” during the eighth stage of the Tour of Portugal on August 14. The teen was a road cyclist who rode for the UCI Continental team NSN Development Team.

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Local broadcaster RTP, which was televising the race, reported that Finlay was involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction and not connected to the event.

NEWPORT, WALES - AUGUST 04: Finlay Tarling arrives at the velodrome as Colin Jackson and Dani Rowe visit The National Lottery funded Newport Velodrome as part of the Commonwealth Games on August 04, 2022 in Newport, Wales. (Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images for The National Lottery)
Finlay Tarling at the Newport Velodrome during the Commonwealth Games on August 4, 2022 [Huw Fairclough/Getty Images]

In a news release published on Thursday, Netcompany-Ineos confirmed time-trial specialist Josh as part of their lineup for the Tour of Spain, which runs from August 22 to September 13.

Director of Racing Geraint Thomas said the team ⁠fully supported Josh’s decision ⁠to take part in the race, while his mother Dawn said the family also backed the 22-year-old’s call ⁠to compete in the Grand Tour.

“Finlay was so incredibly ⁠proud of his big brother, ⁠and would be watching nose to the TV and shouting as he competed,” she added in a ‌post on Instagram.

“So it is right that Josh honours that love and pride by ‌doing ‌what Fin always loved watching him do.”

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