Cyclist Josh Tarling to compete in Tour of Spain after brother’s death

Josh Tarling returns to cycling in Spain a week after brother Finlay dies during Tour of Portugal.

British cyclist Josh Tarling is set to compete ⁠in ⁠the Vuelta a Espana (Tour of Spain) starting on Saturday, just more than a week after his ⁠brother Finlay died in a crash during a race in Portugal.

Finlay Tarling, 19, died after a “serious accident” during the eighth stage of the Tour of Portugal on August 14. The teen was a road cyclist who rode for the UCI Continental team NSN Development Team.

Local broadcaster RTP, which was televising the race, reported that Finlay was involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction and not connected to the event.

In a news release published on Thursday, Netcompany-Ineos confirmed time-trial specialist Josh as part of their lineup for the Tour of Spain, which runs from August 22 to September 13.

Director of Racing Geraint Thomas said the team ⁠fully supported Josh’s decision ⁠to take part in the race, while his mother Dawn said the family also backed the 22-year-old’s call ⁠to compete in the Grand Tour.

“Finlay was so incredibly ⁠proud of his big brother, ⁠and would be watching nose to the TV and shouting as he competed,” she added in a ‌post on Instagram.

“So it is right that Josh honours that love and pride by ‌doing ‌what Fin always loved watching him do.”