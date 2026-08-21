Bayern Munich’s Musiala collapsed on-field as a result of medication change

Coach Vincent Kompany said Bayern were aware of Jamal Musiala’s neurological disorder long before it was made public.

A change in Jamal Musiala’s treatment for a neurological ⁠condition was the ⁠cause of the midfielder’s collapse in two consecutive matches, Bayern Munich coach Vincent ‌Kompany has said, adding that there is no cause for alarm.

The 23-year-old Germany international went down six ⁠minutes after coming off the bench in Bayern’s 4-2 friendly win at Heidenheim on Tuesday. Players from both teams gathered around Musiala as he received medical treatment. He was then helped as he walked off the pitch.

Musiala had also collapsed last weekend during a friendly against Leipzig. German news agency DPA reported he had left the field on his own but still appeared dazed.

After his latest collapse, Musiala posted a message on his Instagram account, explaining that he had been diagnosed with temporary “but easily treatable absence seizures” caused by a neurological problem.

Speaking ahead of Bayern’s German Supercup match against Borussia Dortmund ‌on Saturday, Kompany moved to ease concerns about the player’s health.

“I spoke with Jamal, he said, ‘No problem, you can say it’,” Kompany told a news conference on Friday. “With his treatment, he changed some things and that had some side effects.

“That is normal that during treatment you try something else.”

Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl said the club were fully behind the player, who had wanted ⁠his condition to be made public.

Musiala will not be ⁠in the squad for Saturday’s match, giving him time to adjust to his condition now being public knowledge.

Advertisement

“We’ve known about it the entire last season,” Eberl said. “The players also knew about it. ⁠For us, it’s become part of everyday life.

“He changed something in his medication, which is why these situations became ⁠clear. We will give him all our support, have ⁠already done so, and will continue to do so. We’re doing this together.”

Kompany said Musiala – who has struggled to rediscover his best form after a serious injury in July 2025 sidelined him for ‌six months – had made big strides and was ready to deliver.

“I am completely calm,” Kompany said. “I now expect the counterattack from Jamal. I have the feeling ‌that ‌he now has all the means to deliver these answers.

“For me, as a coach, I know he has taken a huge step forward.”