After celebrating their first-ever Test win in Australia in the series opener, Bangladesh gear up for the second match in Mackay.

Bangladesh coach Phil Simmons has warned his players to expect a fierce backlash from Australia in the second Test after his side shocked the cricket world with a nine-wicket victory in the series opener in Darwin.

Australian media dubbed their team’s defeat last weekend as the “Darwin Disaster”, and Simmons said his side could not afford to ⁠be complacent when they face the World Test Championship standings leaders in Mackay, starting Saturday.

“The only thing I had to say to them – and I will repeat it anyway – is that Australia ⁠is going to come harder,” Simmons said on Friday.

“We have to either keep that level of performance or get a little bit better. Even if we have to get 1 percent better in some areas, then we will have to make sure that that’s there.

“But we know that they are going to change their game. ‌They are going to come harder at us.”

The win in Darwin was Bangladesh’s first Test victory on Australian soil and one that Simmons said was among the most satisfying results of his long career coaching red-ball cricket.

The former West Indies all-rounder also hinted he was reluctant to alter a winning combination despite left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam pressing for selection after impressing in training.

Shoriful, who has taken 27 wickets in 13 Tests, missed the first match due to a ⁠hamstring injury.

“He offers something different. But again, we just won a Test ⁠match,” Simmons said.

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“I’m one … who hardly likes to change winning teams. So it’s a possibility, but I can’t really say.”

Aussies make one change as Lyon retained and Renshaw comes in

Australia confirmed on Friday they have made just one change to their team for the second Test with Matt Renshaw ⁠coming in at the top of the order for Jake Weatherald, who was dropped on Tuesday after six underwhelming Tests.

Captain Pat Cummins initially told a news conference that Australia were considering bringing in a ⁠fourth paceman in Scott Boland and leaving ⁠out spinner Nathan Lyon, who took 1-125 in Darwin in his first match back after a hamstring injury last December.

But barely an hour later, officials confirmed Lyon was safe after another look at the wicket on the predicted pace-friendly pitch at the Great Barrier Reef Arena.

With the exception of Steve Smith (71 and 44) and second-innings century-maker Cameron Green, the Australian batting was poor in Darwin. Cummins said he was looking for a much-improved performance from the team in Mackay.

“I certainly felt like we didn’t play anywhere near our best, and they played really well and they deserved to win,” Cummins said.

“So, I think it’s going back to when we play well. Fortunately we’ve got a decent body of work to look back on.

“I thought our prep was excellent, so I think everyone’s in a pretty good nick. So it’s just about translating our form into actually a good result,” he added.