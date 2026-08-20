PSG forced to move opening league match as heatwave in France damages pitch

Paris Saint-Germain moves its opening league game to Rennes after heatwave causes damage to pitch at Parc des Princes.

Paris Saint-Germain’s opening game of its title defence in the French league against Rennes has been relocated at short notice because of damage to the champion’s pitch following a heatwave this summer.

Sunday’s match will now take place in Rennes, French football’s competitions committee announced late on Wednesday.

PSG said its pitch at Parc des Princes had deteriorated so much “that the current conditions did not allow the match to be held under satisfactory circumstances, particularly with regard to the safety and physical well-being of the players”.

The change of venue has been decided “in agreement” with Rennes, PSG said, and thanked its opponent for “making the match possible”.

“Paris Saint-Germain fully understands the inconvenience caused by this change for its supporters and all those who had planned to attend this match at the Parc des Princes,” PSG added, saying “the club regrets this exceptional situation.”

PSG said it had “identified a solution for replacing the pitch at the Parc des Princes for the upcoming matches,” starting with its next home game in Ligue 1 against Monaco on September 4.

The defending French league and Champions League winners opened their season with a win against Aston Villa last Wednesday in Austria to defend their UEFA Super Cup title.