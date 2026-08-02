Argentinian star made his return for the MLS champions as Inter Miami play out a 2-2 result with Columbus Crew.

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Lionel Messi has made his first appearance since the FIFA World Cup final, coming off the bench in the second half as his Inter Miami side drew 2-2 with Columbus Crew.

The Argentinian veteran returned to the pitch for Saturday’s Major League Soccer (MLS) fixture, two weeks after losing the World Cup final to Spain in New Jersey, United States.

Messi had several good scoring chances in the closing stages of the match but could not mark his return with a goal.

Kickoff was delayed for 40 minutes due to inclement weather in Miami, and when the game finally began, Uruguayan Luis Suarez scored his seventh goal in his last four games to put the hosts 1-0 up in the 16th minute.

Miami’s former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro scored an own goal in the 34th minute, which drew Columbus level at 1-1.

Suarez provided the assist for Noah Allen to head Miami into a 2-1 half-time lead.

But midfielder Brais Mendez, making his Columbus debut after arriving from Real Sociedad in Spain, curled in a second equaliser from an 84th-minute free kick.

The result ended Miami’s six-match winning streak and kept them in second place in the Eastern Conference behind Nashville, who drew 2-2 at DC United.

Lewandowski makes home debut

Elsewhere, Polish legend Robert Lewandowski scored twice in his home debut as the Chicago Fire eked out a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday evening.

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Lewandowski, signed in late June as a free agent, bagged his first goal for the Fire to level the scores after Pep Biel had put Charlotte ahead on 18 minutes.

The former Borussia Dortmund attacker scored two minutes later, slotting a shot into the bottom left corner past goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina.

Lewandowski added a second on 68 minutes as Chicago picked up their first victory since the World Cup break.