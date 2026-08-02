Newly acquired Christos Tzolis scores for the English champions who have been linked to Bruno Guimaraes and Vinicius Jr in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he expects the Gunners to add some reinforcements to their squad in the coming weeks, insisting the Premier League champions will not “sit still” while they prepare to defend their first English top-flight title in 22 years.

The north London club have been linked with Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes and Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr, but Arteta refused to discuss those reports following Arsenal’s 4-1 win over La Liga side Girona in a friendly on Saturday.

“We expect to have movements in the next few weeks, obviously,” the Spaniard said.

“We want to get better like anybody else, and you just can see the transfer market and our opponents, what we are doing. We won’t sit still, and we are very ambitious with what we are doing.

“The margins are very small because we want to get better and the level is going to increase. We need to increase the competition internally. We need to make sure we identify the things that we don’t have in the team.”

Arsenal have been relatively quiet in the transfer market compared with big-spending rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Chelsea.

The Gunners have signed goalkeeper Illan Meslier and forward Christos Tzolis, while defender Piero Hincapie has joined permanently after spending last season at the Emirates on loan.

Tzolis scored on his debut on Saturday as the Premier League champions cruised past Girona in Spain.

Kai Havertz, Max Dowman and Gabriel Jesus were also on the scoresheet for the Gunners.