Matchday 1 fixtures, title predictions, where to watch and latest transfer news ahead of the new Premier League season.

One of the most open Premier League title races begins this weekend as English football’s 2026-27 season kicks off.

Arsenal, who ended their 22-year wait for a league title last season, start proceedings with an opening-day fixture against newly-promoted Coventry City – a clash between the top-flight and second-tier champions.

As the Premier League title holders, the Gunners are favourites in the new season’s championship race, but with one of their key players injured, the Gunners could face a rocky start.

Elsewhere, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool – three of the Premier League’s traditional ‘Big Five’ – all have new managers this campaign, while Manchester United will look to challenge for the title, too, playing their first full season under their boss Michael Carrick.

Al Jazeera breaks down everything you need to know ahead of the new Premier League season:

When does the new Premier League season start?

The 2026-27 Premier League season begins on Friday night with defending champions Arsenal hosting Coventry in the opening match at Emirates Stadium.

Coventry, managed by Frank Lampard, are back in the top flight for the first time in 25 years after winning the Championship last season.

Matchday 1 fixtures are also scheduled on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Premier League first round matches and schedule

Arsenal vs Coventry City – Friday, August 21 at 19:00 GMT

– Friday, August 21 at 19:00 GMT Hull City vs Manchester United – Saturday, August 22 at 11:30 GMT

– Saturday, August 22 at 11:30 GMT Everton vs Crystal Palace – Saturday, August 22 at 14:00 GMT

– Saturday, August 22 at 14:00 GMT Ipswich Town vs Sunderland – Saturday, August 22 at 14:00 GMT

– Saturday, August 22 at 14:00 GMT Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United – Saturday, August 22 at 14:00 GMT

– Saturday, August 22 at 14:00 GMT Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur – Saturday, August 22 at 16:30 GMT

– Saturday, August 22 at 16:30 GMT Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa – Sunday, August 23 at 13:00 GMT

– Sunday, August 23 at 13:00 GMT Manchester City vs Bournemouth – Sunday, August 23 at 13:00 GMT

– Sunday, August 23 at 13:00 GMT Newcastle United vs Liverpool – Sunday, August 23 at 15:30 GMT

– Sunday, August 23 at 15:30 GMT Fulham vs Chelsea – Monday, August 24 at 19:00 GMT

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Premier League 2026-27 predictions

The title favourites

The Opta supercomputer predicts Arsenal as the team to beat this season, handing them a 38 percent probability of retaining the title.

Successfully defending the trophy is, however, a far from easy job – only three clubs, under three managers, have ever accomplished that feat.

That honour is shared by Manchester United under Alex Ferguson (four such streaks, including two instances of three in a row), Chelsea under Jose Mourinho, and Manchester City under Pep Guardiola (two streaks, including four in a row from 2020-21 to 2023-24).

The Gunners’ last successful defence of the top-flight crown dates back to the 1934-35 season.

Manager Mikel Arteta and Arsenal’s success last time was heavily based on defensive play and reliance on set-piece goals. With key defender William Saliba sidelined with a back injury, the North London club’s winning mantra could take a hit.

The second favourites for the title are last season’s runner-up Man City, with a 20.5 percent probability. The Sky Blues will be under the new management of Enzo Maresca, the ex-Chelsea boss, as the Italian looks to establish himself again in the Premier League, this time working with the goal machine that is Erling Haaland.

Liverpool, to be managed by ex-Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola this campaign, are third favourites for the title with a 9.2 percent probability, while Man United, who haven’t won the league in 13 years, are fourth on the list with a 6.2 percent chance, bolstered by their impressive form under then-interim manager Carrick in the second half of last season.

Villa round out the list in fifth place, with a 4.8 percent probability.

The relegation favourites

All three newly-promoted teams are picked by Opta as the most likely to go back down at the end of the season.

Hull City are the relegation favourites with a 38.7 percent chance, followed by Ipswich Town at 31.2 percent and Coventry at 27.9 percent.

Top incoming transfers before 2026-27 season

Title holders Arsenal have roped in Brazilian central midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from fellow Premier League side Newcastle, while Chelsea, now under the reign of Xabi Alonso, have also welcomed a series of new signings, including attacker Morgan Rogers from Villa on a British record fee reportedly worth 117 million pounds ($156.5m), and centre-back Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace.

Liverpool have secured the services of defender Ronald Araujo on loan from Barcelona, while Manchester United have signed Youri Tielemans from Villa and Andrey Santos from Chelsea. Sandro Tonali has moved from Newcastle to Tottenham, while Man City have signed midfielder Elliot Anderson from Forest.

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With Rodri seemingly on his way from City to Barcelona, one of the biggest questions now is who may replace the Ballon d’Or winner at Etihad Stadium.

Where to watch Premier League: TV channels, livestreaming, radio

United Kingdom : Sky Sports, TNT Sports, TalkSport, BBC 5 Live

: Sky Sports, TNT Sports, TalkSport, BBC 5 Live Middle East and North Africa : beIN Sports

: beIN Sports South Africa : SuperSport, Premier League Radio

: SuperSport, Premier League Radio United States : USA TV Network, NBC, Universo, Telemundo, Peacock, CNBC, Syfy

: USA TV Network, NBC, Universo, Telemundo, Peacock, CNBC, Syfy India: Star Sports, JioHotstar, Premier League Radio

To find the local broadcaster in your region, head to the Premier League’s official website.

Al Jazeera Sport will also bring you live text coverage of selected matches every week throughout the season.