Barcelona seal deal for World Cup winner Rodri from Manchester City

Rodri won the player of the World Cup award while helping Spain beat Argentina, and now completes his Barcelona move.

Barcelona have made official the signing of Spain captain Rodri, adding the World Cup’s best player to a squad already filled with world champions.

The midfielder who helped Spain secure its second World Cup title transferred from Manchester City to join international teammates such as Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Pau Cubarsi, Gavi and Pedri.

The 30-year-old Rodri’s contract will run to 2030, Barcelona said. The announcement was made after the midfielder underwent a medical exam and the clubs finalised transfer details.

Barcelona are understood to have agreed to a transfer worth 76.5 million euros ($88.5m).

Rodri, who had one year left on his City contract, said upon arriving in Barcelona on Monday that it was “a dream to play” for the Catalan club.

“Very happy to arrive,” he told reporters briefly after arriving. “For me, it’s a dream to play for Barcelona. I’m excited about being with my teammates. Many of them, I already know. Now, it’s time to get to work and give my best.”

Real Madrid was also reportedly interested in signing Rodri at first – and the midfielder had loudly praised Barcelona’s rival in the past – but Spanish media said no agreement could be reached.

Barcelona, chasing a three-peat in La Liga, has already boosted its squad with England forward Anthony Gordon, who will help to make up for the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, who scored the winning goal in extra time in the World Cup final against Argentina.

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The club is also set to add defender Joao Cancelo.

Rodri won the Ballon d’Or as the World Cup’s best player, and was crucial for Spain’s title-winning campaign.

Rodri joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2019. He scored the winning goal in the Champions League final victory over Inter Milan in 2023, and won the Ballon d’Or as the world’s best player the following year after being part of Spain’s European Championship-winning team.

His departure further weakens City’s midfield, with Bernardo Silva having left for Real Madrid this off-season.

Rodri did not play on Sunday in City’s 3-0 defeat by Arsenal in the Community Shield. He was recovering from minor back surgery that he underwent after the World Cup.