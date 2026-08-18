Asian Champions League draw: Holders Al-Ahli to face former winners Al Ain

Al-Ahli and Al Ain, who will also face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, are the pick of the match-ups in AFC’s Elite draw.

Back-to-back ‌champions Al-Ahli from Saudi Arabia will take on 2024 ⁠winners Al Ain of ⁠the United Arab Emirates in the league phase of the Asian Champions League Elite after the draw for ⁠the expanded competition was conducted in Kuala Lumpur.

Al-Ahli, now coached by Marino Pusic after Matthias Jaissle left to ⁠⁠join Newcastle United, will also play the Qatari trio Al-Sadd, Al-Shamal and Al-Gharafa, as well as Emirati sides Shabab Al Ahli and Al Wasl, plus Uzbekistan’s Neftchi and Pakhtakor following Tuesday’s draw.

Four-time Asian champions Al Hilal have also been pitted against the same opponents as Al-Ahli.

Saudi Pro League’s Al-Nassr, who include former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks, have also been pitted against Al Ain.

The league phase has been increased from 24 to ‌32 teams, with the opening round to commence on September 14 and finish on February 17.

Japan’s Kashima Antlers, the last team from East Asia playing in the current edition to have won the title, will face twice-winners Jeonbuk Motors from South Korea as well as Thai sides Buriram United, Port ⁠FC and Ratchaburi FC.

The J-League side will also ⁠take on tournament debutants Cong An Ha Noi from Vietnam, Daejeon Citizen and Pohang Steelers from South Korea, and Australian champions Newcastle Jets.

Clubs in the west and ⁠east of the continent are divided into separate groups of 16 teams for the league ⁠phase, with the top eight finishers on ⁠each side advancing to the knockout rounds.

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Those last 16 matches will also be held on a regional basis, with the four victorious teams from the two sides of ‌the confederation advancing to the centralised finals, which will be played in Saudi Arabia for the third year in a row.

The ‌finals ‌phase – featuring the quarterfinals, semifinals and the final – will kick off on April 23 and run until May 1.

Al-Ahli defeated Machida Zelvia 1-0 after extra time to retain the 2026 AFC Champions League Elite title.

Saudi ‌Arabia, meanwhile, has been confirmed to organise the next three ⁠editions ⁠of the Asian Champions League Elite finals after the AFC’s ⁠executive committee confirmed the country’s provisional hosting rights had been made permanent.