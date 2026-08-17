French Serie A footballer Yael Trepy in intensive care after near-drowning

Italian media reports the Cagliari forward rescued after swallowing a lot of water in a swimming pool in Porto Cervo.

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French footballer Yael Trepy, who plays for Serie A club Cagliari, is in intensive care, the Italian club has confirmed, with media reporting that the 20-year-old nearly drowned in a swimming pool.

Cagliari said that Trepy “is currently in intensive care at the hospital in Sassari,” adding that the club remains “in close contact with the medical staff and the player’s family”.

“The club asks for privacy to be respected and will provide further updates as soon as possible,” Cagliari said in a statement, without disclosing the circumstances of the incident.

Italian media reported that Trepy had to be rescued on Sunday after swallowing a lot of water in a swimming pool in Porto Cervo, northern Sardinia.

Doctors placed him in a medically induced coma, the reports added.

Trepy, a forward who scored once in eight Serie A appearances last season, joined Cagliari’s academy in 2022 from Paris-based team Union Sportive Creteil.

Cagliari were last in action on Friday, beating Arezzo 1-0 in the Coppa Italia, with Trepy playing for 54 minutes.