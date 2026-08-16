Islam Makhachev records 17th UFC victory in a row in his welterweight title defeat of Ian Machado Garry.

Islam Makhachev (29-1 MMA) has successfully defended his UFC welterweight championship, defeating ‌Ireland’s Ian Machado Garry (17-2 MMA) via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) while also setting an impressive record in the main event of UFC 330 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

With ⁠the victory on Saturday night, Russia’s Makhachev etched his ⁠name in the UFC record books, extending his winning streak to 17 consecutive fights and surpassing UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva’s historic 16-fight mark set from 2006 to 2013.

Makhachev dictated the tempo throughout the 25-minute championship tilt, neutralising the challenger with suffocating top control ⁠and chain wrestling while mixing in dynamic striking, including a damaging second-round head kick.

Machado Garry, bidding to become only the second undisputed UFC champion hailing from Ireland, stayed diligent in defensive scrambles on the mat to survive danger but could not mount enough offence to sway the judges’ scorecards.

“I have nothing but respect for Islam. … He ⁠won. I have no complaints, no excuses,” Machado Garry said inside the Octagon after the decision.

“It’s always hard,” Makhachev said of grinding out the victory against the challenger in the championship rounds.

In the co-main event, UFC women’s strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern (17-5 MMA) successfully defended her title for the first time, using dominant grappling and relentless submission threats to defeat Canada’s Gillian Robertson (17-9 MMA) via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47).

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Dern, a Phoenix native who fights out of Southern California, controlled the pace on the mat across 25 minutes, constantly threatening ‌transitions and clinching attacks against her fellow Brazilian jiujitsu standout. Dern’s most dangerous moment came in the opening frame, nearly securing a buzzer-beating rear-naked choke just before the horn sounded.

While Dern had voiced confidence throughout fight week that she would finish Robertson inside the distance, the champion was pleased with her complete five-round performance.

“She’s good. … Thank you, [everyone]). I appreciate you,” Dern said inside the Octagon after her win.

The UFC heads to the West Coast next Saturday, returning to Sacramento, California, with a five-round middleweight nontitle UFC Fight Night headliner pitting Anthony Hernandez, who fights out of nearby El Dorado Hills, California, against Gregory Rodrigues of Brazil. The main event will conclude a 13-fight slate.