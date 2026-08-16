Sport|Football

Lionel Messi misses penalty as Nashville thrash Inter Miami in MLS

Messi’s record from the penalty spot is poor by his sky-high standards, including missing twice during the 2026 World Cup.

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Lionel Messi assisted Inter Miami's lone goal as they fell to Nashville in away fixture
Lionel Messi assisted Inter Miami's lone goal as they fell to Nashville in away fixture, in Nashville, Tennessee on August 15, 2026 [Carly Mackler/Getty via AFP]
By AFP
Published On 16 Aug 2026

Forward Lionel Messi missed yet another penalty and was booked as Inter Miami suffered a 4-1 defeat at Nashville in a top-of-the-table Major League Soccer clash on Saturday.

England’s Sam Surridge and Germany’s Hany Mukhtar scored second-half goals for the hosts, Nashville, in a showdown between the MLS overall leaders.

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Argentina and Miami captain Messi was denied from the penalty spot in the first half and was issued a yellow card in the 59th minute but also assisted Miami’s lone goal, scored by Telasco Segovia.

Messi, the 2022 World Cup winner, struck both posts in second-half stoppage time.

Nashville lead MLS with 43 points and a record of 13-2 with four drawn, while Inter Miami are second on 38 points.

Nashville had already knocked Miami out of this year’s CONCACAF Champions Cup in the round of 16.

Defending MLS champions Miami, who had been a league-best 8-1-1 on the road, saw a seven-match undefeated MLS run snapped as Nashville remained unbeaten at home in the MLS campaign.

Honduran defender Andy Najar scored with a header in the 17th minute to give Nashville a 1-0 lead.

Miami had a chance to equalise with a Messi penalty kick in the 23rd minute, but Nashville goalkeeper Brian Schwake saved his weak effort.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 15: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF is challenged by Jeisson Palacios #4 and Maxwell Woledzi #3 of Nashville SC during the MLS match between Nashville SC v Inter Miami CF at GEODIS Park on August 15, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. Carly Mackler/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Carly Mackler / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Lionel Messi, left, of Inter Miami is challenged by Jeisson Palacios and Maxwell Woledzi of Nashville [Carly Mackler/Getty via AFP]

Messi’s recent record from the penalty spot is poor by his sky-high standards, including missing twice at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The visitors netted the equaliser three minutes into first-half stoppage time when Venezuelan Segovia blasted in a right-footed shot off an assist by Messi.

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Mukhtar, the 2022 MLS Most Valuable Player, put Nashville back in front in the 49th minute.

Surridge gave Nashville a 3-1 lead, and Mukhtar added his second in the 63rd for extra insurance as the hosts pulled away.

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