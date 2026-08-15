The 26-year-old striker cost the Ligue 1 champions a reported 50 million euros ($58m) and has signed a five-year deal.

Spain international Ferran Torres, who scored the only goal in last month’s World Cup final, has signed for two-time Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona.

The 26-year-old striker cost the Ligue 1 champions a reported 50 million euros ($58m).

“Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce it has secured the services of Ferran Torres. The Spanish World Cup-winning forward has signed with the Club until 2031,” read a club statement on Saturday.

Torres said in a statement that he was “delighted to be beginning a new adventure at such an ambitious club as Paris St Germain”.

“I’d like to ‌thank President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, [PSG’s football advisor] Luis Campos and coach Luis Enrique for giving me the opportunity to join the team, which I hope to help win as many trophies as possible.”

The former Valencia and Manchester City star previously worked with Luis Enrique, who as Spain coach gave him his international debut in a Nations League match against Germany in 2020.

Torres, who won three La Liga titles while at Barcelona, came on as a substitute in the World Cup final, and the 65-times-capped marksman scored in extra-time to dash Argentina’s hopes of retaining their title.

Nicknamed “The Shark”, he joined Barcelona in the 2021/22 season transfer window and found the net 65 times in 207 matches for Barcelona, including in the Copa del Rey final victory against Real Madrid in 2025.

He scored 21 goals and provided three assists in 49 ⁠appearances across all competitions for Barca in their last campaign, ⁠as the club retained their La Liga ⁠title.

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“The club would like to express its gratitude to Ferran Torres for his commitment over the last four and a half seasons as a blaugrana and wishes him all the best for the next stage of his professional career,” said Barcelona in a statement on their website.

His arrival in the French capital may raise Premier League side Liverpool’s hopes of signing PSG’s 23-year-old winger Bradley Barcola, who sparkled for France at the World Cup.

The two clubs have been in discussions for weeks, with PSG’s apparent asking price of about 150 million euros ($173m) proving the stumbling block.