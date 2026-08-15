Inter Milan sign England’s Djed Spence from Tottenham Hotspur

The 26-year-old, who has signed a five-year deal, cost the Italian champions about $40m, according to media reports.

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Inter ‌Milan have signed England international ⁠Djed ⁠Spence from Tottenham Hotspur on a five-year contract, the ⁠Serie A club said.

British media reported that the Italian champions paid about £30 million ($40.59m) for the 26-year-old.

“The English wing-back, born in 2000, joins the Nerazzurri from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent transfer; ‌Spence has signed a contract with the club until 30 June 2031,” the club said in a statement on Saturday.

Spence departs from North London after four years, where he made 85 appearances and won ⁠the Europa League.

Limited first-team ⁠opportunities saw him spend time on loan at Rennes, Leeds United and Genoa before eventually establishing ⁠himself at Spurs.

The England international was also part of Thomas ⁠Tuchel’s squad at the ⁠2026 World Cup, making eight appearances, including in England’s victory in the third-place playoff.

At Inter, Spence will link ‌up with England defender John Stones, who joined on a two-year ‌contract ‌after leaving Manchester City.