Sport|Football

Inter Milan sign England’s Djed Spence from Tottenham Hotspur

The 26-year-old, who has signed a five-year deal, cost the Italian champions about $40m, according to media reports.

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LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 24: Djed Spence of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 24, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Spence leaves Tottenham after four years, 85 appearances and winning ⁠the Europa League [File: Alex Pantling/Getty Images]
By Reuters
Published On 15 Aug 2026

Inter ‌Milan have signed England international ⁠Djed ⁠Spence from Tottenham Hotspur on a five-year contract, the ⁠Serie A club said.

British media reported that the Italian champions paid about £30 million ($40.59m) for the 26-year-old.

“The English wing-back, born in 2000, joins the Nerazzurri from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent transfer; ‌Spence has signed a contract with the club until 30 June 2031,” the club said in a statement on Saturday.

Spence departs from North London after four years, where he made 85 appearances and won ⁠the Europa League.

Limited first-team ⁠opportunities saw him spend time on loan at Rennes, Leeds United and Genoa before eventually establishing ⁠himself at Spurs.

The England international was also part of Thomas ⁠Tuchel’s squad at the ⁠2026 World Cup, making eight appearances, including in England’s victory in the third-place playoff.

At Inter, Spence will link ‌up with England defender John Stones, who joined on a two-year ‌contract ‌after leaving Manchester City.

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