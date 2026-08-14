Tanzid makes history as Bangladesh dominate first Australia Test

Tanzid Hasan hits first Bangladesh ton in Australia as tourists close Day Two of first Test on 351-6, leading by 153.

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Tanzid Hasan became the first Bangladeshi to score a Test century in Australia as the visitors dominated to reach 351-6 at stumps on the second day of the first Test in Darwin.

Inspired by a superb 101 by opener Tanzid and an entertaining 84 from captain Najmul Hossain Shanto on Friday, Bangladesh lead the hosts by 153 runs with four wickets in hand.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was not-out 32 at the close after being dropped by Cameron Green on the last ball of the day, with Hasan Mahmud alongside him on 13 after a gritty 40-run partnership.

“They batted really well obviously,” Australian opener Jake Weatherald said.

“We missed a few chances but all credit to them.

“The wicket’s changed a bit since our first innings so we’re excited to get out there – it looks like a really good batting track.”

Tanzid batted brilliantly in perfect conditions in the Northern Territory capital as Bangladesh chase a maiden Test win in Australia at the third attempt.

Playing just his second Test, the 25-year-old looked in complete control against the Australian attack to make a piece of history.

He had a let-off on 62 when he edged Nathan Lyon to first slip, where the usually reliable Steve Smith couldn’t hold on to a sharp chance.

Tanzid brought up his ton with a push through mid-off off Lyon midway through the second session.

He took 188 balls to reach triple figures, hitting eight fours and a huge six off Lyon.

He perished soon after, trying to hit Lyon out of the ground but only finding Mitchell Starc at deep mid-off.

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Bangladesh were hoping for a good start to the morning after a superb opening day when they bowled the much-vaunted Australians out for 198.

Tanzid and Mominul Haque did just that, starting the day at 96-1 and batting comfortably through the first hour’s play.

The Australian bowlers were much improved on Thursday’s efforts, but the Bangladesh pair played patiently, taking singles when on offer and waiting to pounce on the rare bad balls.

Tanzid brought up his half-century shortly before the first drinks break of the day, reaching his 50 off 102 balls.

Mominul looked certain to join Tanzid in reaching the milestone, but on 49 he tried to punch a Josh Hazlewood ball through the offside, only managing a thick edge to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

The pair put on 102 runs and took Bangladesh to 138-2, 60 runs behind the Australian first innings.

Skipper Najmul joined Tanzid at the crease and immediately increased the scoring rate against a tiring Australian attack.

That accelerated further when Mushfiqur Rahim joined his captain following Tanzid’s dismissal.

They looked like putting the match beyond Australia’s reach with some attacking stroke play.

But the second new ball came to Australia’s aid as the Bangladeshis lost Najmul, Mushfiqur (36) and Litton Das (0) in quick succession, all caught at second slip by Smith.

The three catches took Smith to equal Joe Root as the most catches by a fielder in Tests.

The Australians must have thought they would wrap up the Bangladesh innings and be starting their second innings by the end of the day, but Mehidy and Hasan dug in and slowly took the lead past 150.