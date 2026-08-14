Prichard Colon dies from boxing injury that resulted in 221-day coma

Former boxer Prichard Colon has died at the age of 33, 11 years after sustaining life-changing brain injuries in the ring.

The Puerto Rican was one of the sport’s rising stars when he was left comatose for 221 days following a fight with United States boxer Terrel Williams in 2015.

The super-welterweight bout in October 2015 was awarded to Williams in the ninth round on disqualification after Colon’s team removed his gloves, with the fighter complaining of dizziness.

Colon alleged during the fight that Williams had repeatedly struck him on the back of the head, an illegal punch in boxing known as “rabbit punches”.

The referee for the bout awarded Colon one point as punishment to Williams after a complaint about one of the punches.

Colon collapsed on return to his dressing room and was diagnosed with a subdural haematoma, and he underwent emergency brain surgery, after which he was comatose.

After awakening from the coma, the extent of Colon’s neurological damage was fully understood and he required round-the-clock care for the rest of his life.

His father, Richard Colon, announced his son’s passing late on Thursday on Facebook: “I regret to inform you of the passing of my son Prichard from this earthly world. Now he is in a better world.”

Colon, who was at home with his family in Florida when he died, had an unbeaten boxing career of 16 fights, with 13 wins by knockout, prior to meeting with Williams.

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The bout in Fairfax, Virginia, US, has long haunted the sport with questions regarding its safety.

Williams, who himself was a star of the sport at the time with a 15-0 fight card and 12 by knockout, fought again in 2017 and 2019, but said the events following the meeting with Colon affected his life and career.

“My heart dropped, my stomach dropped. I’m praying for him multiple times daily to make a full recovery. I cannot enjoy this victory. I’m worried about Prichard,” Williams, who was 31 at the time, said shortly after the fight in an interview with The Los Angeles Times.