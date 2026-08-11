Pools, format, match schedule, timings, India vs Pakistan history and more before 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.

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One of hockey’s fiercest rivalries will be renewed when India and Pakistan face-off in the upcoming 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.

The South Asian neighbours, who share a history of conflict and partition, are in the same group in the men’s edition of the World Cup, which begins on Saturday.

Al Jazeera tells you everything you need to know before India vs Pakistan:

Where is the 2026 World Cup hockey being played?

The FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 will be jointly held in Wavre, Belgium and Amstelveen, The Netherlands, from August 15 to 30.

Both the men’s and women’s editions will feature 16 teams each, divided into four pools.

Germany are the defending men’s world champions from 2023, while the Netherlands are the women’s title holders from 2022.

Which are the hockey World Cup pools?

Men’s pools

Pool A: Argentina, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand

Pool B: Belgium, France, Germany, Malaysia

Pool C: Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa

Pool D: England, India, Pakistan, Wales

Women’s pools

Pool A: Australia, Chile, Japan, Netherlands

Pool B: Argentina, Germany, Scotland, United States

Pool C: Belgium, Spain, Ireland, New Zealand

Pool D: China, England, India, South Africa

What is the 2026 Hockey World Cup format?

This year’s edition features a new format that removes the quarterfinal stage, replacing it with a second phase called the “crossover pools”.

After the opening round – called the pool stage – the teams will again be grouped into four new pools – Pools E, F, G and H – based on their finishing positions in the first round. Thus, they will play three additional matches.

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Pool E: 1st and 2nd place finishers from Pools A and D

Pool F: 1st and 2nd place finishers from Pools B and C

Pool G: 3rd and 4th place finishers from Pools A and D

Pool H: 3rd and 4th place finishers from Pools B and C

The top two teams from Pools E and F advance straight to the semifinals, while the others play classification matches (5th-16th positions).

The action ends with the bronze-medal match and the final.

When will India play Pakistan in the Hockey World Cup?

India’s men’s hockey team will face Pakistan in a Pool D match on August 19.

The match will be held at Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, The Netherlands, and starts at 15:00 local time (6:30pm in India and 6pm in Pakistan).

When did India last play Pakistan in the Hockey World Cup?

The upcoming contest is the first time in 16 years that India and Pakistan meet in the Hockey World Cup.

They last met at the World Cup in the 2010 edition, in India’s capital New Delhi, where the hosts beat Pakistan 4-1 in a Pool match.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head at Hockey World Cups

India and Pakistan have met five times at a Hockey World Cup, with the Indians claiming three wins to Pakistan’s two.

The only Hockey World Cup final between them was played in 1975, and ended in a 2-1 win for India.

India 4-1 Pakistan, New Delhi 2010

Pakistan 3-2 India, London 1986

India 2-1 Pakistan, Kuala Lumpur 1975

India 1-0 Pakistan, Amsterdam 1973

Pakistan 2-1 India, Barcelona 1971

How many Hockey World Cups have India and Pakistan won?

Pakistan are the most successful men’s team in the Hockey World Cup, with four titles: 1971, 1978, 1982 and 1994.

India have won just once, in 1975. However, they hold the record for most Olympic gold medals (8).

Where to watch the Hockey World Cup 2026?

India: Star Sports, JioHotstar

Pakistan: Tapmad

Worldwide: Watch.Hockey

FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Full schedule

(All times local, GMT+2)

August 15

13:00 – India vs Wales (Pool D)

14:30 – Germany vs Malaysia (Pool B)

19:00 – England vs Pakistan (Pool D)

21:00 – Belgium vs France (Pool B)

August 16

11:30 – Australia vs Ireland (Pool C)

14:30 – Spain vs South Africa (Pool C)

16:00 – Netherlands vs New Zealand (Pool A)

19:00 – Argentina vs Japan (Pool A)

August 17

12:30 – Pakistan vs Wales (Pool D)

14:00 – France vs Malaysia (Pool B)

15:00 – India vs England (Pool D)

20:30 – Germany vs Belgium (Pool B)

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August 18

09:30 – New Zealand vs Japan (Pool A)

14:00 – Spain vs Australia (Pool C)

17:00 – Ireland vs South Africa (Pool C)

18:00 – Argentina vs Netherlands (Pool A)

August 19

12:30 – England vs Wales (Pool D)

15:00 – Pakistan vs India (Pool D)

17:00 – France vs Germany (Pool B)

20:30 – Belgium vs Malaysia (Pool B)

August 20

11:00 – Australia vs South Africa (Pool C)

12:30 – New Zealand vs Argentina (Pool A)

17:00 – Ireland vs Spain (Pool C)

18:00 – Netherlands vs Japan (Pool A)

August 21

11:00 – 3rd Pool B vs 4th Pool C (Pool H)

14:00 – 3rd Pool C vs 4th Pool B (Pool H)

17:00 – 1st Pool C vs 2nd Pool B (Pool F)

20:30 – 1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool C (Pool F)

August 22

10:00 – 3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool D (Pool G)

13:00 – 3rd Pool D vs 4th Pool A (Pool G)

16:00 – 1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool D (Pool E)

19:00 – 1st Pool D vs 2nd Pool A (Pool E)

August 23

11:30 – 4th Pool B vs 4th Pool C (Pool H)

14:30 – 3rd Pool B vs 3rd Pool C (Pool H)

17:30 – 1st Pool B vs 1st Pool C (Pool F)

20:30 – 2nd Pool B vs 2nd Pool C (Pool F)

August 24

09:30 – 4th Pool A vs 4th Pool D (Pool G)

12:30 – 3rd Pool A vs 3rd Pool D (Pool G)

14:45 – 2nd Pool A vs 2nd Pool D (Pool E)

18:00 – 1st Pool A vs 1st Pool D (Pool E)

August 28

09:30 – 3rd Pool G vs 3rd Pool H (13th/14th place)

11:00 – 4th Pool G vs 4th Pool H (15th/16th place)

12:30 – 2nd Pool G vs 2nd Pool H (11th/12th place)

14:00 – 1st Pool G vs 1st Pool H (9th/10th place)

15:00 – 3rd Pool E vs 3rd Pool F (5th/6th place)

17:00 – 4th Pool E vs 4th Pool F (7th/8th place)

18:00 – 1st Pool E vs 2nd Pool F (Semifinal)

20:30 – 1st Pool F vs 2nd Pool E (Semifinal)

August 30

14:00 – Loser Semifinal 1 vs Loser Semifinal 2 (Bronze medal)

16:30 – Winner Semifinal 1 vs Winner Semifinal 2 (Final)