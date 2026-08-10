As the winners of the Champions League and Europa League face off, here is everything to know on the venue, history, quotes from the coaches and more.

The UEFA Super Cup is the annual game between the winners of European football’s top two competitions – the Champions League and the Europa League – and is seen as a curtain-raiser to the new season in Europe.

This year the French champions and Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will take on English Premier League side Aston Villa, who are Europa League champions.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is the game being held?

The match kicks off at 19:00 GMT on Wednesday, August 12.

Where is the UEFA Super Cup being played?

Salzburg’s Red Bull Arena in Austria will host the final.

The 30,000-capacity stadium, which is referred to as Stadion Salzburg during UEFA matches, is usually home to Austrian Bundesliga team RB Salzburg.

How did PSG reach the UEFA Super Cup?

Paris Saint-Germain held their nerve in a cagey Champions League ⁠final in May to retain the title by beating ⁠Arsenal 4-3 on penalties as a tense showdown ended 1-1 after extra time, cementing the French side’s status among Europe’s modern greats.

Arsenal defender Gabriel blasted his spot kick over the bar at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, his miss confirming PSG as the first club to retain the trophy since Real Madrid completed their ⁠three-year reign from 2016 to 2018.

How did Aston Villa reach the UEFA Super Cup?

Aston Villa ended their 30-year trophy drought in style as spectacular goals from Youri Tielemans and Emiliano Buendia inspired a 3-0 win over Freiburg in the Europa League final in Istanbul in May.

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Unai Emery’s side took the lead late in the first half through Tielemans’ thunderous volley, before Buendia increased Villa’s advantage with a sublime curler seconds from the half-time whistle.

Morgan Rogers’ second-half goal finished off the outclassed Germans, sealing Villa’s first silverware since the 1996 League Cup and their first major European prize for 44 years.

Who is predicted to win the match?

According to Polymarket, PSG are the clear favourites with a 55-percent chance of winning in regulation time, with the likelihood of a draw at full time estimated at 25 percent and an Aston Villa win at 22 percent.

What is the history of the UEFA Super Cup?

It was officially introduced in 1973, with the European Cup/Champions League winners playing the Cup Winners Cup champions.

After the Cup Winners Cup was abolished in 1999, the winners of the UEFA Cup (subsequently rebranded as the Europa League) played the Champions League winners.

Who are the previous winners of the UEFA Super Cup?

Real Madrid are the most successful side in the fixture, having won six Super Cups. Barcelona and AC Milan have won five, while Liverpool have won four.

PSG are the reigning Super Cup holders after they beat Tottenham 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in last season’s tie.

Last 10 winners:

2025 – Paris St-Germain

2024 – Real Madrid

2023 – Manchester City

2022 – Real Madrid

2021 – Chelsea

2020 – Bayern Munich

2019 – Liverpool

2018 – Atletico Madrid

2017 – Real Madrid

2016 – Real Madrid

How to watch the UEFA Super Cup?

In the United Kingdom, the game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.

In the United States, the game will be shown on CBC Sports.

The full list of global broadcasters can be found here.

What happens if the game ends in a draw?

If the scores are level after regulation time, the match will go straight to a penalty shootout with no extra time to be played.

Who is the referee?

Somali referee Omar Artan, who was controversially denied entry to the US for the FIFA World Cup, will officiate the Super Cup.

PSG vs Aston Villa: Head-to-head

The two clubs have met twice in recent years, both in the 2024-25 Champions League quarterfinals.

PSG won the first leg 3-1 at Parc des Princes on April 9, 2025, while Aston Villa won the second leg 3-2 at home a week later – with PSG progressing 5-4 on aggregate.

What have the coaches said about the Super Cup?

PSG coach Luis Enrique:

“There are no doubts in my mind that it’s [the Super Cup] a really important trophy and Villa will be really competitive. If we look at the Premier League, there are five or maybe six Spanish coaches at the best teams.

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“I think that Spanish football is at the top of world football in every regard, be it players, coaches or directors. Our game stands for a fun way of playing football, in that we seek out the ball, having it is our priority, and we adapt through possession to being solid defensively. I think it’s a great moment for Spanish football in a worldwide context and we should be proud of that.”

Aston Villa coach Unai Emery:

“We’re trying to be successful through, firstly, [building] a winning team, and then aiming for the positive consequences after it: winning trophies.

“To play the UEFA Super Cup is another opportunity to be there, the opportunity to win a trophy, to play against Paris Saint-Germain – the [best] team in the world now and another team we can compare [ourselves] with.”