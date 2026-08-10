Jeff Bezos consortium nears deal to buy stake in Liverpool FC: Reports

Investment reportedly values the club at about $5.9bn, making it one of the largest ever football club valuations.

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A consortium ‌that includes Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is close ⁠to a deal to acquire a stake of about one-third in Premier League club Liverpool, multiple media ⁠outlets have reported.

The investor group also includes Facebook cofounder Eduardo Saverin, the reports said on Monday.

Sky News reported ⁠that the consortium is being led by Amit Bhatia, the son-in-law of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal and a former shareholder in English second-tier club Queens Park Rangers, and that Liverpool ‌owner Fenway Sports Group (FSG) could announce a deal as early as this week.

The investment would reportedly value the club at approximately 4.4 billion pounds ($5.9bn), making it one of the largest valuations ever achieved in a football club deal.

FSG, which acquired Liverpool in 2010, has explored ⁠outside investment in recent years while ⁠retaining control of the club.

A deal at the reported valuation would underline the substantial increase in Liverpool’s worth during FSG’s 16-year ownership.

Neither ⁠Liverpool nor FSG immediately commented on the reports.

Bezos, 62, is one of the world’s richest men, with a fortune estimated by Forbes magazine at more than $280bn, while Saverin’s wealth is put at $33bn.

Bezos has reportedly explored previous bids for the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders, but decided against pursuing either deal.

Liverpool, who won the Premier League title ⁠in 2025, are entering a period ⁠of transition after the departure of manager Arne Slot and prolific forward Mohamed Salah.

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Michael Edwards, who was widely credited with helping build ‌the squad that won Liverpool’s first English league title in 30 years in 2020, left his role as chief ‌executive ‌officer of football at Fenway Sports Group in July.