Quansah will miss England’s quarterfinal against Norway after being sent off for a sliding studs-up ​tackle.

England defender Jarell Quansah has been suspended for two matches following his red card in the team’s World Cup last-16 victory over Mexico, leaving manager Thomas Tuchel short of back-line options for the latter stages of the tournament.

The two-match ban, confirmed on Thursday, means that Quansah will miss England’s quarterfinal against Norway on Saturday in Miami and a potential semifinal should they advance.

Quansah was sent off after a video review determined that he made a sliding studs-up tackle in the round-of-16 match against the cohosts.

Jude Bellingham’s goal and a Harry Kane penalty double inflicted a rare defeat on Mexico at their Estadio Azteca as 10-man England won a nerve-racking World Cup classic 3-2 to reach the quarterfinals.

England had been weighing a possible appeal after FIFA overturned a one-match suspension imposed on United States striker Folarin Balogun earlier in the tournament.

The defender would only be available again for selection if England reach the World Cup final.

The suspension is a setback for Tuchel as England attempt to continue their run in the tournament, with the team’s defensive problems compounded by injuries.

England midfielder Jordan Henderson had surgery on his left wrist following an injury sustained after tripping over an advertising board during the team’s celebrations for the win over Mexico. He rejoined the team at its camp in Kansas City and has been ruled out for the remainder of the World Cup.

A day earlier, France coach Didier Deschamps revealed that an appeal against a yellow card shown to Michael Olise in the World Cup last-16 win over Paraguay had been rejected by FIFA.

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“The yellow card has not changed. We were notified by FIFA this morning; it has been maintained,” Deschamps told reporters in Foxborough on Wednesday, on the eve of France’s quarterfinal showdown with Morocco at the Boston Stadium.