World Cup: Which teams made the quarterfinals, and what’s the schedule?
Complete FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals lineup, with match start times and venue locations inside the United States.
And then, there were eight. The biggest World Cup, with 48 teams, has now reached the third round of its knockout phase, with 40 nations falling by the wayside in the last two weeks.
The quarterfinals lineup is now complete.
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Here’s what you need to know about the World Cup’s last-eight stage:
Which teams are in the quarterfinals so far?
- Morocco (defeated Canada 3-0)
- France (defeated Paraguay 1-0)
- Norway (defeated Brazil 2-1)
- England (defeated Mexico 3-2)
- Spain (defeated Portugal 1-0)
- Belgium (defeated the USA 4-1)
- Argentina (defeated Egypt 3-2)
- Switzerland (defeated Colombia 4-3 on penalties)
What’s the full match schedule for the World Cup quarterfinals?
- France vs Morocco on Thursday, July 9, at 4pm (20:00 GMT) – Boston Stadium, US
- Spain vs Belgium on Friday, July 10, at noon (19:00 GMT) – Los Angeles Stadium, US
- Norway vs England on Saturday, July 11, at 5pm (21:00 GMT) – Miami Stadium, US
- Argentina vs Switzerland on Saturday, July 11, at 8pm (01:00 GMT on Sunday) – Kansas City Stadium, US
Where can you watch the World Cup games?
Fans in the US can watch every match in English on Fox and FS1, with all 104 games also available to stream on Fox One and the Fox Sports app.
Spanish-language coverage in the US is available on Telemundo and Universo, with streaming through Peacock. Cord-cutters can also watch via services that carry Fox and FS1, including Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV.
In Canada, TSN is the primary English-language broadcaster, with selected matches also shown on CTV. French-language viewers can follow the action on RDS and RDS2.