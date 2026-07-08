Wildcard Fery faces Zverev in Wimbledon semis, as Kostyuk meets Noskova

A partisan Centre Court backed home hope and world number 114 Fery in his incredible fairytale run to the last four.

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British wildcard entry Arthur Fery has extended his sensational Wimbledon run into a semifinal against French Open champion Alexander Zverev, after Marta Kostyuk set up a women’s last-four clash with Linda Noskova.

Fery, world number 114, dismantled Roland Garros runner-up Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 on Wednesday to become the first Wimbledon wildcard to reach the men’s semifinals since Goran Ivanisevic won the title in 2001.

Incredibly, Fery is just two victories away from emulating Ivanisevic and becoming the first man from the United Kingdom to win Wimbledon since Andy Murray in 2016.

“It gets better and better every match. It’s incredible. I just can’t believe it,” Fery said to his adoring new fans, who created a partisan atmosphere on Centre Court.

He is the third-lowest ranked man since 1985 to reach the Wimbledon semifinals, after world number 237 Vladimir Voltchkov in 2000 and world number 125 Ivanisevic in 2001.

Fery, who turns 24 on Sunday, said he was congratulated after the match by the UK’s Queen Camilla, who was watching his exploits from the Royal Box.

“I told her it was my birthday on Sunday, so it would be great to play the Wimbledon final on my birthday,” he said.

Zverev romped to a 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 victory over sixth seed Taylor Fritz, making his first semifinal at the All England Club by snapping a seven-match losing streak against the American.

The German second seed had never got past the Wimbledon last 16 in nine previous trips to southwest London.

“I’m extremely happy to be in the semifinals, especially against Taylor, who I hadn’t beaten in two years,” he said.

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Zverev is only the third German man in the Open era to make the last four at all the Grand Slam tournaments, after Boris Becker and Michael Stich, Germany’s last men’s Wimbledon winner in 1991.

“It’s a dream come true to finally play well at Wimbledon. I’ve waited a long time for it,” he added.

The 29-year-old Zverev will be a huge favourite against Fery on Friday, with reigning champion and world number one Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic awaiting in the final.

“I’m very happy to play him in the semifinals. It’s going to be a great atmosphere,” said Zverev of facing Fery.

Sinner faces record 24-time men’s Grand Slam winner Djokovic in the other semifinal.

Kostyuk into second straight Slam semifinal

Ukraine’s Kostyuk raced to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over former Wimbledon finalist Jasmine Paolini in 69 minutes on Centre Court.

She meets Czech ninth seed Noskova on Thursday for a place in her first major final.

“I was on this court as a spectator once, nine years ago, watching Roger [Federer], and to be back here as a player is amazing,” said the 24-year-old after her first appearance on the showpiece court at the All England Club.

“I walked past the ‘wall of honour’, stood beside it, and took a moment.”

The 12th seed has only lost one of her last 22 matches – a semifinal defeat by eventual champion Mirra Andreeva at the French Open last month.

The in-form Noskova was the highest seed left in the bottom half of the draw after shock early exits for Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina.

The 21-year-old lived up to that billing with a 6-3, 7-5 win over experienced Belgian 25th seed Elise Mertens on Court One.

Mertens battled hard in her first Grand Slam quarterfinal since 2020, but could not deal with Noskova’s power.

The Czech has enjoyed an excellent grass-court campaign, reaching her first Slam semifinal after also winning her second WTA title in Berlin.

Kostyuk won her only previous meeting with Noskova, a straight-sets success in the quarterfinals en route to the Madrid Open title earlier this year.

“A tough one – it’s never going to be easy,” said Noskova. “Marta, she’s an incredible player.”

Two-time Grand Slam champion Coco Gauff or Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova will await the winner in Saturday’s final.