Spanish football legend Alexia Putellas joins London City Lionesses

Women's Super League club lands the two-time Ballon d'Or winner after her exit from Barcelona following a 14-year career.

Two-time women’s Ballon d’Or winner Spanish forward Alexia Putellas has joined London City Lionesses, the Women’s Super League (WSL) club owned by American billionaire Michele Kang has confirmed.

The signing, announced on Wednesday, is seen as a major coup for the football team, which will play in the premier women’s division for the first time in the 2026–27 season.

Putellas was a free agent after bringing to an end her 14-year, trophy-laden career at Barcelona, where she won four Champions League titles.

London City were only promoted to the WSL in the 2024-25 season and finished sixth in their debut campaign in the top flight.

But backed by Kang’s determination to transform the women’s game, the only solely female club in England’s top division now poses a serious threat to the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

“The club’s ambition and its steadfast commitment to growing as a women-only independent club resonate deeply with me,” said Putellas.

The 32-year-old was crowned the world’s best female player in 2021 and 2022 and was also part of Spain’s World Cup-winning squad in 2023.

“Alexia Putellas embodies the pinnacle of talent, dedication and vision in women’s football,” said Kang in a club statement.

“Her decision to join our independent, women-first club is a powerful endorsement of what we are building at London City.”

Putellas will link up with the likes of former England goalkeeper Mary Earps, French stars Delphine Cascarino and Grace Geyoro, and Sweden’s Kosovare Asllani.

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Her arrival is also a huge boost to the WSL’s profile as it aims to follow the Premier League’s example in the men’s game by becoming a go-to destination for the world’s best women’s players.

The Lionesses will not, though, play in the Champions League next season after City, Chelsea and Arsenal secured England’s three places.