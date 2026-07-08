World Cup Golden Boot: Messi leads Mbappe, Haaland before quarterfinals

Messi is the top goal scorer after tallying his eighth against Egypt, with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe next best.

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi has, once again, taken the lead in the race for the World Cup’s Golden Boot award after scoring his eighth goal in his country’s thrilling 3-2 win over Egypt in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

Messi’s goal brought Argentina back on level terms after they were 2-0 down in the match in Atlanta, and also helped him break away from the rest of the pack.

For three days, French talisman Kylian Mbappe and Argentinian great Lionel Messi rubbed shoulders as the joint leaders – with seven goals apiece – in the race to be the tournament’s top goal scorer, but Haaland’s double in Norway’s round of 16 win against Brazil put him level with both on Sunday.

When the World Cup’s knockout stage began, Messi became the first to reach seven goals when Argentina beat Cape Verde on Friday, and Mbappe matched him a day later as France beat Paraguay.

England’s Harry Kane took his tally to six goals after scoring in England’s thrilling 3-2 win over Mexico late on Sunday.

Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal and Mbappe’s teammate Ousmane Dembele are hot on their heels with four goals each.

Here’s everything you need to know about FIFA’s Golden Boot award:

What’s the FIFA Golden Boot award and how is it decided?

FIFA’s Golden Boot is awarded to the player with the most goals at the end of the tournament.

France’s Mbappe is the current holder after scoring eight goals in Qatar at the 2022 World Cup.

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If two players are tied on the same number of goals at the end of the tournament, then the player with the most assists will win the award.

If those tiebreakers cannot split two players, then the Golden Boot is handed to the player who achieved their goals and assists in the least number of minutes.

Which players are the top goal scorers at World Cup 2026?

Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 8 goals, 1 assist Kylian Mbappe (France) – 7 goals, 2 assists Erling Haaland (Norway) – 7 goals, 0 assists Harry Kane (England) – 6 goals, 1 assist Ousmane Dembele (France) – 4 goals, 2 assists Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) – 4 goals, 1 assist

How many Golden Boot awards have current World Cup players won?

Mbappe, Kane and James Rodriguez are all looking to bag the top goal-scorer prize for a second time.

England’s Kane won the award in 2018 in Russia, while Colombia’s Rodriguez was the top scorer in 2014 in Brazil.

No player has ever won the award more than once.

Entering the quarterfinals, Mbappe gets his chance first to increase his goal tally when France plays Morocco on Thursday.

Which player has scored the most goals in a single World Cup?

French forward Just Fontaine holds the record after scoring an incredible 13 goals at the 1958 tournament in Sweden.

Sandor Kocsis scored 11 at the 1954 tournament in Switzerland, while West Germany’s Gerd Muller bagged 10 at the World Cup 1970 in Mexico.

Who has scored the most goals in FIFA World Cup history?