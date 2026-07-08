An Argenitna supporter told Speed to ‘go cry at the zoo’ on his livestream at the match against Cape Verde in Miami.

FIFA has condemned the racist abuse hurled at social media influencer IShowSpeed during his livestream at a World Cup match in the United States.

Football’s global governing body issued a statement on Tuesday saying it “strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms” after an incident involving the American social media celebrity and a fan at Argentina’s last-32 match against Cabo Verde last week.

“FIFA was made aware of an incident involving a supporter and #IShowSpeed at Miami Stadium during the Argentina vs Cabo Verde match on 3 July 2026 and immediately initiated an investigation,” the statement said.

Speed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr, has attended and streamed several World Cup matches under a deal with FIFA, US-based host broadcaster Fox Sports and YouTube that lets him simulcast official match feeds.

During his livestream of Argentina vs Cabo Verde in Miami, Speed turned towards a fan leaning over the railing of her stand to catch his attention. When he asked her what she was saying, the fan apparently told Speed in Spanish to “go cry at the zoo”.

The American celebrity boasts a social media following of over 150 million – 57 million subscribers on YouTube, 50 million followers on Instagram, 47 million on TikTok and 4.1 million on X – and is a crowd-puller at World Cup stadiums.

Last month, Al Jazeera saw Speed being mobbed by fans at a World Cup match in New Jersey as he exited the stadium, surrounded by security.

FIFA said the World Cup was a celebration of “unity, diversity, and respect” and the organisation would not welcome anyone “who acts in a manner that undermines these values”.