Djokovic wins five-hour epic to earn Sinner showdown at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic survived the longest quarterfinal in Wimbledon history to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in a five-set thriller, booking a mouth-watering last-four showdown with Jannik Sinner, while Coco Gauff scripted her own history by reaching the semifinals of all four Grand Slams with her win over Jessica Pegula.

Djokovic was hurt in the first set, but the former champion played through the pain for the rest of a breathtaking 7-6 (12/10), 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (10/4) victory lasting five hours and 15 minutes in sweltering temperatures on Tuesday.

The indefatigable 39-year-old will meet world number one Sinner on Friday for a place in the final.

While Sinner beat German veteran Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets, Djokovic had to dig deeper before subduing Canadian third seed Auger-Aliassime in one of the all-time gutsiest Wimbledon performances.

The question now is whether the Serb will have anything left in the tank to beat the defending champion.

Asked how he saw off Auger-Aliassime, Djokovic said: “With a racquet and a lot of heart. I have management of the nerves and the extreme tension you feel in these kinds of matches.

“Towards the end, it was really anyone’s game. What can I say? These are the kinds of moments that I still play tennis for, for sure.

“I was telling the kids to go to sleep. I’m glad they stayed because it was one of the best matches I was part of on this court in my career.”

Bidding to win a record 25th Grand Slam title and equal Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon crowns, Djokovic has won five of his 11 clashes with Sinner.

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Two of those victories over Sinner came at Wimbledon in 2022 and 2023, but he lost to the Italian in the 2025 semifinals before avenging that defeat in the last four at the Australian Open in January.

“I wish it was the final so I don’t need to worry about how the body will feel tomorrow, but yeah, I’m happy,” an exhausted Djokovic said.

As ever for the seven-time Wimbledon champion, each match brings another deluge of statistics that underline Djokovic’s remarkable longevity and incredible thirst for success.

He has advanced to a record-extending 15th Wimbledon semifinal and 55th at the Grand Slams.

He is into the Wimbledon last four for an eighth consecutive time, setting a new record ahead of Roger Federer for the longest streak of men’s singles semifinal appearances at the All England Club.

Djokovic is only the second player in the Open era to reach the men’s semifinals at Wimbledon aged 39 or older, after Ken Rosewall in 1974.

“It’s just another semifinal for me. I’m going to look at all the numbers and everything when I finish my career,” Djokovic said.

Muchova downs Osaka to set up Gauff semifinal

Karolina Muchova overcame four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka 7-6(4) 6-4 in an absorbing contest of athleticism, shot variety and tight margins to set up a Wimbledon semifinal against American Gauff.

The evenly matched pair had a 3-3 head-to-head record coming into the tie, and both produced high-quality tennis despite sizzling temperatures on Court One.

The 29-year-old Czech, seeking a first Grand Slam title, proved the steadier player, producing 21 unforced errors to Osaka’s 42, while the pair sent down 24 winners apiece.

The encounter drew roars of delight from the crowd, despite a nervous start with four successive breaks of serve.

Muchova countered her Japanese rival’s ferocious hitting with some delicate touches at the net, using serve and volley as well as drop shots to mix up her game.

She said she tried to match Osaka’s speed, with the 14th seed hitting hard to the lines.

“Once she would shorten the ball, I just tried to maybe go for the slice or go to net to change it up a little bit,” Muchova said.

Love the grass

The Czech, who reached the final of the French Open on clay in 2023 but says she now loves grass, stayed in front in the tie-break, taking the set on her third set point with a forehand winner.

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Osaka, 28, had downed top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round. But consistency deserted her as she served two double faults alongside two aces in the ninth game of the second set and missed a drive volley to drop her serve.

“I feel like it’s hard because I played so well in my last match, then today I just feel like I didn’t play well at all and I didn’t have any energy,” Osaka said.

“It felt like my legs were completely gone. Then I felt like I couldn’t really push off any more. It was a really weird feeling, like my legs were disconnected from the upper half of my body.”

Tenth seed Muchova served out the match, finishing with an ace, to reach her first Wimbledon semifinal.

She is ready to be pushed hard by seventh seed Gauff, who has won six of their seven matches on the tour and beat compatriot Pegula earlier on Tuesday.

“She is a great athlete overall,” Muchova said. “One of the best in the world in our sport.

“I’m happy we have 0-0 on the grass. That’s a bit better balance for me there.