What happened in the first half of the Argentina vs Egypt World Cup match?

Egypt score a goal and then save a Messi penalty to keep the reigning champions at bay in Atlanta.

Yasser Ibrahim’s glorious header in the 15th minute has given Egypt the lead over Argentina in the first half of their round of 16 match, as the reigning world champions trail for the first time in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Ibrahim scored from Marwan Attia’s corner, making it just his second international goal, which left holders Argentina in shock at Atlanta Stadium.

The world champions were denied a chance to go back on level terms when Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir saved Messi’s left-footed penalty shot in the bottom right corner.

It was Messi’s second penalty miss of the tournament so far; had he scored, it would’ve been his eighth goal of the tournament and 21st across the six showpieces he’s played in.

Shobeir’s heroics continued as he denied Mac Allister a chance to equalise from Rodrigo De Paul’s cross from the right.

Egypt were beginning to frustrate Messi after his left-footed effort from the right of the box ended high and wide of the far top corner.

Shobeir produced another stunning save, this time getting down low to his left to get a hand to Julian Alvarez’s first-time shot from Nicolas Tagliafico’s close-range cut-back and turn it inches past the post. The keeper needed a spot of treatment after stretching for that.