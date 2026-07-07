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FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs Egypt, Ronaldo exit and Mbappe condemns racism

Defending champions Argentina continue their knockout journey against Egypt as Switzerland and Colombia also fight for progression.

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HEADLINE What is NATO article 5? COPY Article 5 of the NATO treaty states the principle of collective defence as being at the core of NATO’s initial pact. This clause means that an attack against one ally is considered an attack against all members. NATO’s military operations started with a naval blockade and air campaign during the Bosnian war in the 1990s. In 1999, NATO launched an air campaign to compel Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic to pull his forces out of Kosovo and end the conflict there. Following the September 11, 2001 attacks on the US, NATO invoked Article 5 and members joined US and UK forces to fight the Taliban in Afghanistan. Over the 20-year war, 50 NATO and partner nations contributed forces to the missions in Afghanistan. At its peak in 2011, nearly 140,000 US and allied forces were in the country.Show moreRefined headline formatting and tightened prose throughoutRefined headline formatting and tightened prose throughoutHEADLINE: What is NATO's Article 5? COPY: Article 5 of the NATO treaty states the principle of collective defence is at the core of NATO's founding pact. This clause means that an attack against one ally is considered an attack against all members. NATO's military operations started with a naval blockade and air campaign during the Bosnian war in the 1990s. In 1999, NATO launched an air campaign to compel Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic to pull his forces out of Kosovo and end the conflict there. Following the September 11, 2001**,** attacks on the US, NATO invoked Article 5 and members joined US and UK forces to fight the Taliban in Afghanistan. Over the 20-year war, 50 NATO and partner nations contributed forces to the missions in Afghanistan. At its peak in 2011, nearly 140,000 US and allied forces were in the country. Edits: headline capitalises Article 5 to match the body (it is a formal treaty provision, and the body already treats it as one); "as being at the core" trimmed to "is at the core" - filler; "initial pact" to "founding pact" since "initial" implies a later pact replaced it; Milosevic's title corrected - in 1999 he was president of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, not "Serbian leader" (he had left the Serbian presidency in 1997), and "Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic" is the standard AJE formulation for the Kosovo campaign; comma after the year in the full-date construction per the guide. Flags: "the NATO treaty" - its name is the North Atlantic Treaty (or Washington Treaty); "Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty" is the precise first mention if the desk wants it, though "the NATO treaty" is defensible shorthand in an explainer. Worth one added clause if the desk allows: the 9/11 invocation is the only time Article 5 has ever been triggered - that is the single most-cited fact about it and its absence from an Article 5 explainer is conspicuous. Adding "for the first and only time" after "invoked Article 5" would need no new sourcing; it is standing NATO record. Your call since it adds content rather than corrects it. The Afghanistan numbers (50 contributing nations, ~140,000 peak in 2011) match NATO's own ISAF figures - no change, just confirming they check out. HEADLINE Why is NATO meeting in Turkiye? COPY NATO summit meetings are held in one of the member countries. Members can volunteer to host a summit meeting and the North Atlantic Council (NAC) – NATO’s principal political decision-making body – makes the final decision concerning the location. The 2026 Ankara Summit is the second NATO summit hosted by Turkiye. In 2004, a summit was hosted in Istanbul.HEADLINE: Why is NATO meeting in Turkiye? COPY: NATO summits are held in one of the member countries. Members can volunteer to host a summit and the North Atlantic Council (NAC) - NATO's principal political decision-making body - makes the final decision on the location. The 2026 Ankara summit is the second NATO summit hosted by Turkiye. In 2004, Turkiye hosted a summit in Istanbul. Edits: "summit meetings"/"summit meeting" is a tautology - a summit is a meeting, and the guide's tautology rule applies; "concerning" to "on" per the short-word rule; "Ankara Summit" lowercased - AJE capitalises proper names but treats "the Ankara summit" as descriptive, consistent with how the excerpt post earlier ran "the summit"; the final one-line paragraph folded into paragraph two - a three-word-shy sentence dangling as its own paragraph read like a lost bullet, and the merge also fixes the passive "a summit was hosted", which left Turkiye out of its own sentence. Flag: the dashes here are unspaced em-style in the original ("body – makes") - they carry through as en dashes with spaces per the templating rule (spaced en dash only), which my version shows. If the CMS auto-converts, no action; if not, worth the glance since this is the first update today with dash-set parentheticals. Verified in passing: Istanbul 2004 was indeed Turkiye's only previous NATO summit, so "second" checks out, and NAC as the deciding body is correct per NATO's own summit guide.The World Cup has reached its decisive stage, with every match carrying the weight of history. Argentina continue their mission to defend their world title against Egypt in Atlanta as Switzerland and Colombia also fight for progression to the quarterfinals, while the tournament continues to deliverpastedHEADLINE FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs Egypt, Ronaldo exit and Mbappe condemns racism REPLACEMENT HEADLINE World Cup Round of 16: Argentina face Egypt as Ronaldo bids farewell SUMMARY Argentina continue their knockout journey against Egypt as Switzerland and Colombia also fight for progression. COPYAudited sports roundup for scheduling conflicts, formatting inconsistencies, and editorial standardsAudited sports roundup for scheduling conflicts, formatting inconsistencies, and editorial standardsHEADLINE: FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs Egypt, Ronaldo exit and Mbappe condemns racism REPLACEMENT HEADLINE: World Cup round of 16: Argentina face Egypt as Ronaldo bids farewell SUMMARY: Argentina continue their knockout journey against Egypt as Switzerland and Colombia also fight for progression. COPY: [unchanged through the intro] What is Tuesday's schedule? Argentina vs Egypt: Tuesday, Atlanta Stadium, noon local (16:00 GMT) Switzerland vs Colombia: Tuesday, BC Place**,** Vancouver, 1pm local (20:00 GMT) [predictions sections unchanged - and both sets of Opta percentages sum correctly, 99.9 and 100.0, so the numbers are internally sound] Egypt section: He went on to say the global response to civilian suffering in Gaza was comparable with the reaction to animal welfare... Hassan's comments came as Egypt prepare for the biggest match in the nation's football history... Mbappe section: ...after she made racist remarks following Paraguay's World Cup round-of-16 defeat to France... Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla... [translation block] ...that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition... Edits: the crosshead said Wednesday but both matches are Tuesday - the day error is the one that would have embarrassed; local times restored alongside GMT per the guide and your earlier explainer ("noon (16:00 GMT)"); "compare... as comparable with" was a double comparison that parsed as nothing; "Egypt prepares" to "prepare" - every other team in the piece takes the plural sports verb (Argentina continue, Switzerland have, the United States were), so Egypt joins them; "round of-16" hyphen repaired; Senator capitalised directly before her name per the titles rule; the translation block's "honor" Britishised to match the body quote - the translation is our rendering of his French, so it takes house spelling; replacement headline's "Round of 16" lowercased. Flags: The translation block has no embed above it - "Translation:" floats with nothing to translate. The X embed of Mbappe's post presumably goes there; make sure it survives templating. Reproducing Amarilla's slurs - the piece quotes her tirade at length ("colonised Cameroonian... brute"). Documenting the racism Mbappe answered is a legitimate editorial choice AJE does make, but it is a desk call, not a copyedit call - confirm the sports desk wants the quotes at this length rather than characterised. Both headlines over the cap (75 and 68). If enforced: "World Cup: Argentina face Egypt, Ronaldo exits, Mbappe hits back" is 64. "the United States' World Cup exit" - the guide's letter actually prescribes "United States's" (its own example: "the United States's wealth"). Site usage generally runs s-apostrophe, so I have not changed it - but it is a genuine guide-versus-practice split; your call or Tamila's. Zero-width characters in the Amarilla paragraph ("Amarilla wrote", "slapped him after") - flatten. "FIFA controversially lifted his red-card suspension" - "controversially" is a voice adverb, though AJE's own match report framed it as a "reprieve", so it has cover; leaving it. 1) is round of 16 really lower case? 2) caption Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, celebrates after the World Cup round of 32 soccer match against Cape Verde in Miami Gardens, Fla., Friday, July 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)Reconciled style guide rules across capitalization, formatting, and caption standardsReconciled style guide rules across capitalization, formatting, and caption standards1) Yes - lowercase, per AJE's own usage. Your explainer copy ran "the final day of the round of 16" and "round-of-16 matches" lowercase, AJE's match-report slugs use "last 16", and the site's sports copy consistently treats it as descriptive ("round of 32 match", "last-16 thriller"), not a proper name. FIFA's own materials capitalise it (Round of 16), which is where the instinct comes from - but that is FIFA branding, not house style. So: lowercase in running copy; in the replacement headline it sits before the colon mid-phrase, so lowercase there too. The only time it takes a capital is opening a sentence. 2) The caption, wire-to-AJE: Argentina's Lionel Messi, centre, celebrates after the World Cup round of 32 match against Cabo Verde in Miami Gardens, Florida, on July 3, 2026 [File: Rebecca Blackwell/AP] What changed from the AP original: "center" → "centre" - the identification convention survives, Britishised "Cape Verde" → "Cabo Verde" - the guide's country list and AJE's own coverage (including the Fubo-era match reports) use Cabo Verde "soccer match" → "match" - AJE says football, but here the word is doing nothing; drop it rather than swap it "Fla." → "Florida" - no wire-style state abbreviations "Friday," dropped, "on" added before the date Credit rebuilt: parentheses to square brackets, order flipped to [Photographer/Agency], and crucially the File tag added - the photo is from the July 3 round-of-32 match illustrating a July 7 round-of-16 preview, exactly the not-contemporary case the File convention exists for. The date stays in the caption because it helps the reader place which match this was. Terminal full stop removed, "round of 32" lowercased alt text?Lionel Messi smiles with his arms raised in celebration on the pitch, surrounded by Argentina teammates in blue and white striped shirts
Argentina's Lionel Messi will be the focal point as his nation plays Egypt for a place in the quarterfinals [Rebecca Blackwell/AP]
By The Associated Press
Published On 7 Jul 2026

The World Cup has reached its decisive stage, with every match carrying the weight of history.

Argentina continue their mission to defend their world title against Egypt in Atlanta as Switzerland and Colombia also fight for progression to the quarterfinals, while the tournament continues to deliver key moments from Cristiano Ronaldo’s final World Cup appearance to emotional last-16 exits, political statements and a stand against racism from Kylian Mbappe.

Here is what we know:

What is Tuesday’s schedule?

  • Argentina vs Egypt: Tuesday, Atlanta Stadium, noon local (16:00 GMT)
  • Switzerland vs Colombia: Tuesday, BC Place, Vancouver, 1 pm local (20:00 GMT)

What are the predictions for Argentina vs Egypt?

The two nations last faced each other in a friendly in Cairo in 2008, where Argentina secured a 2-0 victory with goals from Sergio Aguero and Nicolas Burdisso. Star Argentina forward Lionel Messi missed that match through injury.

Argentina have dominated their meetings with African opponents at the World Cup.

Argentina enter the match as clear favourites, with the team given a 69.1 percent chance of winning within 90 minutes, according to the Opta supercomputer, based on 25,000 pre-match simulations.

Egypt, however, cannot be ruled out, with the data suggesting they have a 12.3 percent chance of producing an upset, while 18.5 percent of simulations ended in a draw, which would send the game into extra time.

Argentina vs Egypt

What are the predictions for Switzerland vs Colombia?

Three of their previous four encounters came in international friendlies, with the most recent in March 2007. Colombia claimed a 3-1 victory in that match, with Edixon Perea, Jhon Viafara and Andres Chitiva finding the net for Los Cafeteros.

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The Opta supercomputer slightly favours Colombia ahead of this encounter, with the South Americans winning 41.9 percent of 25,000 pre-match simulations over 90 minutes.

Switzerland have a 28.2 percent chance of victory in normal time, while 29.9 percent of simulations ended in a draw.

Switzerland vs Colombia

What else is happening?

Ronaldo’s emotional World Cup exit

The football icon made his final World Cup appearance for his country, bringing the curtain down on a historic tournament career that spanned six editions and cemented his place among the game’s all-time greats.

Following Portugal’s defeat, Ronaldo confirmed that this would be his last World Cup, admitting he was disappointed with the way his journey on football’s biggest stage had ended.

“I’m sad to be leaving the World Cup like this,” Ronaldo said. “I gave everything I had, I did my best, and I leave with a clear conscience. It was my last World Cup, yes, but now I’ll have time to reflect and spend time with my family. I won’t make any decisions in the heat of the moment.”

The 41-year-old forward avoided confirming whether he had also played his final match for Portugal, explaining that he did not want his personal future to distract from the team’s efforts.

USA’s World Cup dream ends in heartbreak

The images captured the disappointment of the United States’ World Cup exit.

Christian Pulisic was left on the ground in pain after suffering an ankle injury. Matt Freese stood with his hands on his head after a costly mistake, while Chris Richards collapsed onto the pitch in frustration. Even head coach Mauricio Pochettino showed his emotions, kicking a rack near the bench as bottles scattered.

The USA’s hopes of a deep home World Cup run ended on Monday after Belgium produced a ruthless display, with Charles De Ketelaere scoring twice and setting up another goal in a 4-1 victory that sent the Red Devils into the last eight of the tournament.

“It stinks,” Tyler Adams said. “This was a moment to have an opportunity to advance and really try and do something special. We fell short.”

Despite the return of Folarin Balogun after FIFA controversially lifted his red-card suspension, the United States were undone by defensive mistakes. Two first-half errors helped Belgium take control before Freese’s second-half mistake gifted them another goal.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan uses World Cup platform to speak on Palestine

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan shifted focus away from his team’s World Cup round of 16 clash against Argentina to deliver an emotional message about the situation facing the Palestinians.

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Hassan, who held up a Palestinian flag after Egypt’s win over Australia in the previous round, spoke for more than four minutes during Monday’s press conference and received applause from several journalists in attendance.

“If there is anyone in the world who does not feel for the Palestinian people, then they are not human, whether they are Arab, European, or American,” Hassan said.

He went on to compare the global response to civilian suffering in Gaza as comparable with the reaction to animal welfare, saying it should never become normal for thousands of people to lose their lives in a single day.

Hassan’s comments came as Egypt prepares for the biggest match in the nation’s football history, with the Pharaohs aiming to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time.

Mbappe condemns Paraguayan senator over racist comments

France captain Kylian Mbappe has criticised Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla after she made racist remarks following Paraguay’s World Cup round-of-16 defeat to France.

Mbappe described Amarilla’s comments as “despicable” and said she was “unworthy” of representing Paraguay’s Congress. In a post on X, the French forward accused her of allowing racism to overshadow the achievements of Paraguay’s players during the tournament.

⁠Amarilla wrote a long, slur-filled racist tirade on X, describing Mbappe as a “colonised Cameroonian, desperately trying to pass himself off as French” and as a “brute” who had not learned to write. Paraguay’s players should have slapped him ‌‌after the match, she added.

Mbappe responded with a strongly worded statement defending not only himself but also the Paraguay players.

“Madame Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position. You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition,” he wrote.

France advanced to the quarterfinals, where they will face Morocco on Thursday.

Amarilla later deleted the posts and issued an open letter to Mbappe, saying she regretted using insults she herself had experienced as a mixed-race person.

Translation: Madame Celeste Amarilla, You are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position. You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition. Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country. I will never allow people like her the freedom to spread their hatred and racism across the world.

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