Defending champions Argentina continue their knockout journey against Egypt as Switzerland and Colombia also fight for progression.

The World Cup has reached its decisive stage, with every match carrying the weight of history.

Argentina continue their mission to defend their world title against Egypt in Atlanta as Switzerland and Colombia also fight for progression to the quarterfinals, while the tournament continues to deliver key moments from Cristiano Ronaldo’s final World Cup appearance to emotional last-16 exits, political statements and a stand against racism from Kylian Mbappe.

Here is what we know:

What is Tuesday’s schedule?

Argentina vs Egypt: Tuesday, Atlanta Stadium, noon local (16:00 GMT)

Tuesday, Atlanta Stadium, noon local (16:00 GMT) Switzerland vs Colombia: Tuesday, BC Place, Vancouver, 1 pm local (20:00 GMT)

What are the predictions for Argentina vs Egypt?

The two nations last faced each other in a friendly in Cairo in 2008, where Argentina secured a 2-0 victory with goals from Sergio Aguero and Nicolas Burdisso. Star Argentina forward Lionel Messi missed that match through injury.

Argentina have dominated their meetings with African opponents at the World Cup.

Argentina enter the match as clear favourites, with the team given a 69.1 percent chance of winning within 90 minutes, according to the Opta supercomputer, based on 25,000 pre-match simulations.

Egypt, however, cannot be ruled out, with the data suggesting they have a 12.3 percent chance of producing an upset, while 18.5 percent of simulations ended in a draw, which would send the game into extra time.

What are the predictions for Switzerland vs Colombia?

Three of their previous four encounters came in international friendlies, with the most recent in March 2007. Colombia claimed a 3-1 victory in that match, with Edixon Perea, Jhon Viafara and Andres Chitiva finding the net for Los Cafeteros.

Advertisement

The Opta supercomputer slightly favours Colombia ahead of this encounter, with the South Americans winning 41.9 percent of 25,000 pre-match simulations over 90 minutes.

Switzerland have a 28.2 percent chance of victory in normal time, while 29.9 percent of simulations ended in a draw.

What else is happening?

Ronaldo’s emotional World Cup exit

The football icon made his final World Cup appearance for his country, bringing the curtain down on a historic tournament career that spanned six editions and cemented his place among the game’s all-time greats.

Following Portugal’s defeat, Ronaldo confirmed that this would be his last World Cup, admitting he was disappointed with the way his journey on football’s biggest stage had ended.

“I’m sad to be leaving the World Cup like this,” Ronaldo said. “I gave everything I had, I did my best, and I leave with a clear conscience. It was my last World Cup, yes, but now I’ll have time to reflect and spend time with my family. I won’t make any decisions in the heat of the moment.”

The 41-year-old forward avoided confirming whether he had also played his final match for Portugal, explaining that he did not want his personal future to distract from the team’s efforts.

USA’s World Cup dream ends in heartbreak

The images captured the disappointment of the United States’ World Cup exit.

Christian Pulisic was left on the ground in pain after suffering an ankle injury. Matt Freese stood with his hands on his head after a costly mistake, while Chris Richards collapsed onto the pitch in frustration. Even head coach Mauricio Pochettino showed his emotions, kicking a rack near the bench as bottles scattered.

The USA’s hopes of a deep home World Cup run ended on Monday after Belgium produced a ruthless display, with Charles De Ketelaere scoring twice and setting up another goal in a 4-1 victory that sent the Red Devils into the last eight of the tournament.

“It stinks,” Tyler Adams said. “This was a moment to have an opportunity to advance and really try and do something special. We fell short.”

Despite the return of Folarin Balogun after FIFA controversially lifted his red-card suspension, the United States were undone by defensive mistakes. Two first-half errors helped Belgium take control before Freese’s second-half mistake gifted them another goal.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan uses World Cup platform to speak on Palestine

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan shifted focus away from his team’s World Cup round of 16 clash against Argentina to deliver an emotional message about the situation facing the Palestinians.

Advertisement

Hassan, who held up a Palestinian flag after Egypt’s win over Australia in the previous round, spoke for more than four minutes during Monday’s press conference and received applause from several journalists in attendance.

“If there is anyone in the world who does not feel for the Palestinian people, then they are not human, whether they are Arab, European, or American,” Hassan said.

He went on to compare the global response to civilian suffering in Gaza as comparable with the reaction to animal welfare, saying it should never become normal for thousands of people to lose their lives in a single day.

Hassan’s comments came as Egypt prepares for the biggest match in the nation’s football history, with the Pharaohs aiming to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time.

Mbappe condemns Paraguayan senator over racist comments

France captain Kylian Mbappe has criticised Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla after she made racist remarks following Paraguay’s World Cup round-of-16 defeat to France.

Mbappe described Amarilla’s comments as “despicable” and said she was “unworthy” of representing Paraguay’s Congress. In a post on X, the French forward accused her of allowing racism to overshadow the achievements of Paraguay’s players during the tournament.

⁠Amarilla wrote a long, slur-filled racist tirade on X, describing Mbappe as a “colonised Cameroonian, desperately trying to pass himself off as French” and as a “brute” who had not learned to write. Paraguay’s players should have slapped him ‌‌after the match, she added.

Mbappe responded with a strongly worded statement defending not only himself but also the Paraguay players.

“Madame Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position. You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition,” he wrote.

France advanced to the quarterfinals, where they will face Morocco on Thursday.

Amarilla later deleted the posts and issued an open letter to Mbappe, saying she regretted using insults she herself had experienced as a mixed-race person.

Translation: Madame Celeste Amarilla, You are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position. You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition. Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country. I will never allow people like her the freedom to spread their hatred and racism across the world.