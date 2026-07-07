Streets lined with flags, conversations centred on one match and hopes pinned on the team ahead of Egypt vs Argentina.

Cairo, Egypt — In the hours before a historic day for millions of Egyptians, the scene is set across the country: flags flutter over cars and balconies, patriotic songs blare from loudspeakers, and cafes are transformed into mini stadiums.

And from public transport to workplaces and markets, every conversation is centred around one question: Will the Pharaohs continue their historic World Cup run when they play against Argentina?

Egypt face the reigning world champions in a round-of-16 fixture in Atlanta, United States, on Tuesday. But the match is no longer a mere football contest – it has become a national event that transcends the boundaries of the football pitch.

The national team has restored hope by reaching the tournament’s knockouts for the first time and has opened the door to a long-awaited dream of competing alongside football’s giants.

The match holds deeper meaning for fans following Egyptian head coach Hossam Hassan’s passionate show of support for Palestine in the aftermath of his team’s win over Australia in their round-of-32 match on Friday.

Israeli media were quick to attack the Egyptian coach and team, and Israeli influencers called for their compatriots to support Argentina against Egypt.

Hope, belief and pride in Cairo

A day before kickoff, Egyptian cafes hosted heated debates, and locals travelling on public transport exchanged tactics, predictions and analysis.

An immense pride in the team’s achievements was on display and sowed the seeds of belief in the Pharaohs’ ability to continue their historic run when they face off against the most daunting opponents.

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Ragab Mohamed, a construction contractor, said the round-of-16 match was “an honourable achievement for all Egyptians”.

Fans, including Mahmoud, who did not share his last name and was busy watching Brazil get knocked out by Norway at a cafe in the Hadayek October area of Giza, noted that the Egyptian team had delivered impressive performances throughout the tournament. He reserved special praise for captain Mohamed Salah and credited the team with raising the public’s hopes with every result.

Mohamed believes Salah and Emam Ashour have been the standout players, and coach Hassan the surprise element, but he was quick to acknowledge that, regardless of the result against Argentina, the team has been a “source of pride”.

For Adham Adel, a doctor in Giza, Egypt’s run is reminiscent of Morocco’s historic performance at the Qatar World Cup 2022. He urged the team to go one step further, saying his ambition is to see Egypt in the quarterfinals.

The Pharaohs are rewriting history

In the streets, it is all about the national team and flag.

Vendors selling Egyptian flags, whistles and paraphernalia have taken over squares and main roads amid a rise in demand from fans preparing for a historic night – all to the soundtrack of national songs blaring from loudspeakers.

Masoud al-Sayed, who set up his flag-and-whistle-selling business on a pavement on Al-Haram Street in Giza, said Egypt has not witnessed this excitement “since the days of Hassan Shehata’s team”, referring to the generation of Egyptian footballers that won three consecutive Africa Cup of Nations titles between 2006 and 2010.

Another fan, Mahmoud Rabie believes the match against Argentina will be the toughest since the start of the tournament, but not impossible, given the mental strength the national team has shown under Hassan. He credits the coaching staff with instilling confidence in the players and fans.

Some fans, like Eid Mahmoud, believe that if the match is decided in a penalty shootout once again, Egypt will emerge victorious, thanks to their goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir.

Younger fans are pleased with the team’s push through the knockouts and for shedding the notion of mere “honourable participation”.

He pointed towards Cape Verde’s performance against Argentina as proof that the world champions are not immune to surprises, stressing that the presence of stars of the calibre of Salah and Omar Marmoush gives Egyptians hope.

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In Alexandria, Egypt’s second-largest city, national flags lined the seafront and could be spotted in the hands of children.

A red shirt-clad child, Raghad, 11, proudly wore an Al Ahly club shirt bearing the number 22, which is worn by Ashour, who scored Egypt’s opening goal against Australia. The young fan admitted that she did not know many players other than Salah and Ashour, but was planning to watch the match at a cafe with her father.

Amid the optimistic predictions, fans agree that the players have succeeded in restoring belief in the team and the nation.

When the match kicks off thousands of miles away in Atlanta, millions will throng the decked-out cafes and streets as they await the Pharaohs’ latest attempt to rewrite the history of Egyptian football.