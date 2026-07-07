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Anyone who doesn’t feel for Palestinians is not human: Egypt coach Hassan

Hossam Hassan uses his FIFA World Cup news conference to raise awareness about the plight of Palestinians in Gaza.

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA- JULY 6: Head coach Hossam Hassan of Egypt speaks during a press conference one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of sixteen between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 6, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alejandro Pagni/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Egypt's head coach Hossam Hassan made an impassioned plea for the people of Palestine in his news conference ahead of his team's World Cup round-of-16 match against Argentina [Alejandro Pagni/Getty Images via AFP]
By Reuters and The Associated Press
Published On 7 Jul 2026

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan has reiterated his support for Palestine days after dedicating his team’s historic knockout win at the World Cup to the Palestinian people and waving their flag at the biggest sporting event in the world.

Hassan broke away from discussing his team’s upcoming round-of-16 match against Argentina to give an impassioned monologue about the plight of the Palestinian people at his news conference on Monday.

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“If there is anyone in the world who does not feel for the Palestinian people, then they are not human — whether they are Arab, European, or American,” Hassan said. He spoke for more than four minutes on the subject and was applauded by many of the assembled media.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 03: Hossam Hassan, Head Coach of Egypt, holds the flag of Palestine after the team's victory through the penalty shootout during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Australia and Egypt at Dallas Stadium on July 03, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. Molly Darlington/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Molly Darlington / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Hassan held the flag of Palestine after Egypt’s victory against Australia [Molly Darlington/ Getty Images via AFP]

Israeli attacks across Gaza have continued to kill Palestinians, despite an ongoing “ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas. Israel has killed at least 73,066 people, including at least 20,179 children, in Gaza since the beginning of its genocidal war on October 7. At least 463 of those have been killed due to starvation, including 157 children.

More than 2million Palestinians in Gaza, largely displaced and living amid ruins, face uncertainty following the Israeli genocide.

Hassan was asked what prompted him to wave the Palestinian flag after his team’s penalty-shootout win over Australia on Friday, and he responded by saying it was “simply a human reaction”.

“Everywhere in the world, including in Europe or America, if someone hurts an animal, we see animal rights being defended and the whole world reacts,” Hassan said. “It has become normal to hear that two or three thousand people die in a single day because of a missile.”

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The genocide sparked pro-Palestinian protests around the world, with athletes, including Spain’s Lamine Yamal, showing their support.

While Hassan dealt with questions about Lionel Messi and his team’s chances against the holders, he also spoke at length about Palestinians.

“Regardless of religion… I am a human before being Arab or anything else. My message, through football, is this: Please, just as FIFA’s slogan calls for respect among us, I hope there will be respect for people’s right to live,” Hassan said.

With a win over Argentina, Egypt would reach the quarterfinals for the first time.

“My dreams have no limits. My ambitions have no limits. I promise that we will do everything to live up to the expectations [of fans],” Hassan said. “We’re no underdogs. We’re big in every respect. We are a civilisation that is 7,000 years old, even more than 7,000 years.”

Hassan conceded that his side were not favourites for Tuesday’s clash, but insisted they were far from overawed.

“We know we are playing against the World Cup holders and one of the greatest players ever [Messi], but we do not fear them.

“[The] responsibility makes us focus on ourselves and on what we can produce on the field,” he added.

“We have a responsibility towards Egypt and the Arab world and Africa. We represent all of them.”

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