Which teams are in the World Cup quarterfinals, and what’s the schedule?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals lineup as it builds, with match kickoff times and locations.

As the biggest FIFA World Cup in history enters its fourth week, fewer than half of the 48 teams that kicked off the tournament remain in contention to win the title in North America.

The quarterfinals are now under way, with four of the last eight teams confirmed on the second day of action in the round of 16.

Some nations confirmed for the third stage of the knockouts recorded comfortable victories, while others had late scares but pulled through.

Here’s what you need to know about the World Cup’s quarterfinal stage:

Which teams are in the quarterfinals so far?

Morocco

France

Norway

England

What’s the schedule of the remaining round-of-16 matches?

Portugal vs Spain on Monday, July 6, at 2pm (19:00 GMT) – Dallas Stadium, United States

USA vs Belgium on Monday, July 6, at 5pm (00:00 GMT, Tuesday) – Seattle Stadium, US

Switzerland vs Colombia on Tuesday, July 7, at 1pm (20:00 GMT) – BC Place Stadium, Vancouver, Canada

Argentina vs Egypt on Tuesday, July 7, at 12pm (16:00 GMT) – Atlanta Stadium, US

What’s the full match schedule for the World Cup quarterfinals?

France vs Morocco on Thursday, July 9, at 4pm (20:00 GMT) – Boston Stadium, US

USA/Belgium vs Portugal/Spain on Friday, July 10, at 12pm (19:00 GMT) – Los Angeles Stadium, US

Norway vs England on Saturday, July 11, at 5pm (19:00 GMT) – Miami Stadium, US

Argentina/Egypt vs Switzerland/Colombia on Sunday, July 12, at 8pm (01:00 GMT, Monday) – Kansas City Stadium, US

Where can you watch the World Cup games?

Fans in the US can watch every match in English on Fox and FS1, with all 104 games also available to stream on Fox One and the Fox Sports app.

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Spanish-language coverage in the US is available on Telemundo and Universo, with streaming through Peacock. Cord-cutters can also watch via services that carry Fox and FS1, including Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV.

In Canada, TSN is the primary English-language broadcaster, with selected matches also shown on CTV. French-language viewers can follow the action on RDS and RDS2.