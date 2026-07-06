Ticket prices continue to fall for USA-Belgium World Cup last 16 clash

Get-in prices for the round of 16 game at Seattle Stadium fall by 27 percent over the past three days.

Ticket prices continued to ‌drop significantly in the hours leading up to Monday’s round of 16 ⁠World Cup match ⁠between the United States and Belgium at Seattle Stadium.

The get-in price as of 1pm ET (17:00 GMT) had dropped to $1,508, according to ticket- tracking ⁠service TicketData.com. That represents a 27 percent drop over the past three days. After reaching $3,115 shortly after the matchup was determined on July 1, the get-in price ⁠fell as low as $1,283 on Sunday morning.

The price rebounded a bit throughout Sunday, reaching $1,788, before dipping again beginning Monday morning.

It has followed the trend of other round of 16 matches. While the get-in price for England’s win over Mexico in Mexico ‌City on Sunday night was $3,820 when tracking stopped four hours before the match, other remaining matches have seen significant declines.

The get-in price for Argentina’s match against Egypt on Tuesday in Atlanta was $1,599 on July 4 but has dipped to $1,378. Switzerland’s match against Colombia in Vancouver on the same day now has the lowest get-in price among the round of 16 games after ⁠dropping from $972 to $719 over the past two days.

Meanwhile, Monday’s ⁠other match between Portugal and Spain in Dallas has seen a less precipitous drop from $1,367 to $1,311.

The average get-in price for all round of 16 matches has declined by ⁠an average of 3 percent over the past three days ⁠and 8 percent over the past week.

The significant drop in the get-in price for the US-Belgium match is somewhat surprising considering the Red Devils’ base camp is located just 10 miles south of Seattle ‌Stadium at the Sounders FC Performance Center.

Advertisement

Monday will mark Belgium’s third match in Seattle following a 1-1 draw with Egypt in the group stage and a ‌dramatic ‌3-2 comeback victory over Senegal in the round of 32.

The winner of Monday’s match in Seattle will face the Portugal-Spain winner in Los Angeles on Friday.