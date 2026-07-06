Ronaldo’s last World Cup? We will see, says Portugal star before Spain clash

‘I will finish when I choose’, Ronaldo reveals amid speculation around his World Cup future ahead of the last-16 match.

Cristiano Ronaldo has, once again, refused to admit that the current World Cup will be the last of his career as Portugal face Spain in a knockout match.

Ronaldo stressed on Sunday that he will leave football with no regrets ahead of his team’s last-16 clash with their neighbours, Spain.

The 41-year-old is playing at a record sixth World Cup and, although there are expectations he will have retired from the international scene by the time the next finals are played, he stressed he would end his career on his own terms.

“I will finish when I choose. You always ask the same question: ‘Is this the last one?’ We will see. I don’t want to draw attention to this; the most important thing is to play well tomorrow,” Ronaldo told reporters ahead of Monday’s clash.

“I’m going to be perfectly honest, regardless of what happens tomorrow, Cristiano is going to be 1,000 percent leaving with a clear conscience.

“I have given all I could to football. It’s my passion to play for so many years. I didn’t do it out of need; I’m doing well out of life. It’s about passion. I play for the national team, and I love to play football.

“Regardless of what happens tomorrow, I’m not going to exert pressure on myself that I must win.

“You have to enjoy every match at a huge competition like the World Cup. I think I’m not doing so bad. I’ve scored three goals; others have done better, but I think I’m doing not so bad.”

A relaxed Ronaldo admitted to having enjoyed the current tournament more than his previous five World Cups and was confident Roberto Martinez’s side could prevail against a Spain side who have improved as the finals have progressed.

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“If we didn’t have this belief, we wouldn’t be here,” he said. “It’s been a beautiful experience; we’re getting better in every match.

“We know this is a tough competition, and it’s impossible to always do well. Some good teams have been eliminated, and that says everything. The team is well, calm and well prepared. We’re going to face a difficult team, but I think we will be prepared.”

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward will be making his 233rd appearance for Portugal if he features against Spain, a nation he has a close connection to after spending nine seasons with Real.

His scoring record against Portugal’s Iberian neighbour, however, is limited, with only four goals against the Spanish. That total includes a hat-trick in a 3-3 draw during the group phase of the 2018 World Cup.

“Spain is always a contender to win the Euros, the Nations League; they have already won this competition,” he said.

“Spain is the favourite. They have more titles than Portugal, but this is a different competition with different players. There are injuries; there’s the heat.

“I like playing against Spain. My record is quite good. I’ve played them 10 or 11 times, and it’s quite balanced. It will be won on small details. I have this feeling we are going to win.

“What I have to do is enjoy it if it’s my last World Cup, and it’s not going to be my last match at a World Cup because I want to continue onward.”