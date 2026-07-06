Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal face Lamine Yamal-powered Spain in an Iberian football derby in the World Cup round of 16.

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Who: Portugal vs Spain

What: FIFA World Cup 2026 – Round of 16

Where: Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, the United States

When: Monday, July 6, at 2pm (19:00 GMT)

How to follow: We will have all the build-up on Al Jazeera Sport from 16:00 GMT before our live text commentary stream.

A clash of generations awaits on Monday as ageing football star Cristiano Ronaldo goes up against teen prodigy Lamine Yamal in the World Cup round of 16 match between Portugal and Spain.

The “Iberian derby” marks a rematch of last year’s UEFA Nations League final, which Portugal won by beating European champions Spain on penalties.

Yet, it is not Portugal who are the favourites for this meeting in Dallas. After squeezing their way into the last-16 and a tumultuous run in the group stage, Ronaldo and his side face an uphill task to outshine Spain’s new golden generation.

Since a shock goalless draw in the opening game, Spain have grown into the tournament, and their slick playmaking coupled with solid defence makes them frontrunners to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in 16 years.

Al Jazeera tells you everything about Portugal vs Spain, a battle of the two pre-tournament favourites:

How did Portugal and Spain reach the round of 16?

Portugal came second in Group J with five points, thrashing Uzbekistan and being held to draws by the Democratic Republic of Congo and Colombia. In the round of 32, they controversially scraped past Croatia, bouncing back from a goal down to win 2-1.

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Spain topped Group H with seven points, beating Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, and being held to a goalless draw by Cape Verde. In the round of 32, they stormed past Austria 3-0. La Roja are unbeaten in their last 34 matches (W25 D9), one shy of equalling their longest-ever unbeaten run of 35 set between February 2007 and June 2009.

Ronaldo’s last dance?

At age 41, fading forward Ronaldo is still Portugal’s most influential player, not because of his prowess on the pitch but his larger-than-life status off of it. Though he still demands attention in a supremely talented team while contributing less on the pitch, it is safe to say Ronaldo’s once explosive powers are in decline.

Heading into the tournament, there was always speculation about his future, with the 2026 World Cup possibly his last. While Ronaldo – the second-oldest player at the tournament – has fended off questions about what’s next, his sister said he would retire from national duty at the end of the World Cup.

That makes each one of Portugal’s knockout games more intense – if they lose, it could bring down the curtain on Ronaldo’s international career.

From club to country, Ronaldo has won several trophies in a decorated career over the years, but if Portugal fall to Spain, his glittering collection will remain incomplete without the shiny, golden World Cup trophy.

‘World Cup starts now’: Yamal

After a hamstring injury threatened to derail Yamal’s debut World Cup campaign, the 18-year-old winger has stepped up and is slowly stealing the spotlight in North America.

A man-of-the-match performance in Spain’s first tournament knockout win over Austria highlighted the talented youngster’s impact, two years on from his dazzling display that helped Spain win Euro 2024.

“I want to advance through the rounds and win with Spain,” said Yamal. “We aren’t afraid of any team. We are Spain.”

“The World Cup starts now.”

Yamal has bagged one goal so far, while Mikel Oyarzabal leads the team’s scoring chart with four. Spain ‌are ‌unbeaten in 34 matches and chasing their second World Cup title, 16 years after their first in South Africa in 2010.

Portugal vs Spain prediction

The Opta supercomputer gives Spain a 49.2 percent likelihood of winning in regulation time, while Portugal’s chances of winning are 25.6 percent.

The model estimates a 25.2 percent probability of the game going to extra time.

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Portugal vs Spain: Kickoff time, TV channels

Portugal : RTP1, SPORT.TV5, LiveModeTV, RTP Play (8pm, Western European Summer Time)

: RTP1, SPORT.TV5, LiveModeTV, RTP Play (8pm, Western European Summer Time) Spain : (9pm, Central European Summer Time)

: (9pm, Central European Summer Time) United Kingdom : BBC One, BBC iPlayer (8pm, British Summer Time)

: BBC One, BBC iPlayer (8pm, British Summer Time) United States: FOX, FOX One, Telemundo App, Telemundo Network, Peacock (3pm, Eastern Daylight Time)

To check the TV listings for your country, head to FIFA’s TV listing schedule here.

Who will the winner face in the quarterfinals?

The winner of the Portugal vs Spain match will face either the USA or Belgium in the quarterfinals in Los Angeles in the US on Friday, July 10.

Portugal vs Spain: Head-to-head

There has been little to separate Portugal and Spain across their five previous meetings at major tournaments, with each side winning once and the remaining three matches ending in draws.

That includes their most recent World Cup meeting, a 3-3 draw in 2018, in which Ronaldo scored a hat-trick.

In the all-time head-to-head, the teams have played 41 times, with Spain winning 18 times, Portugal seven times, and the sides playing out 16 draws.

Portugal will take confidence from having defeated Spain, albeit in a shootout, in their most recent meeting in the UEFA Nations League final in June 2025.

Portugal vs Spain: Team news

Spain’s Nico Williams is out with a hamstring injury. No issues are reported in the Portugal camp.

Portugal’s predicted lineup

(4-2-3-1): Costa (goalkeeper); Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha; Neto, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo

Spain’s predicted lineup

(4-2-3-1): Simon (goalkeeper); Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal