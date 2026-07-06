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Neymar quits international football after Brazil’s World Cup knockout loss

The injury-plagued striker converted a penalty but failed to take his team into the last 16 at the FIFA World Cup.

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Brazil v Norway - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 5, 2026 Brazil's Neymar Jr. looks dejected after the match as Brazil are eliminated from the World Cup REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Neymar made two brief appearances for Brazil at the World Cup [Jeenah Moon/Reuters]
By The Associated Press
Published On 6 Jul 2026

Neymar says he is done playing for Brazil’s national team, making the announcement after he and his teammates were knocked out of the World Cup with a 2-1 loss to Norway in the round of 16.

“I tried,” Neymar said after the match on Sunday. “It started here, at MetLife Stadium, and I finished here. It is now over.”

Neymar, 34, played his first game for Brazil on August 10, 2010 – a friendly against the United States at the stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

He is Brazil’s all-time top scorer, and ironically, he got his first goal for his country ahead of global football icon Pele.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Brazil v Norway - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 5, 2026 Brazil's Neymar, Raphinha and Vinicius Junior look dejected after the match as Brazil are eliminated from the World Cup IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/James Lang
Raphinha and Vinicius Junior console Neymar after the match [James Lang/Reuters]

Against Norway, he scored from a penalty kick in the final minutes after being brought on as a substitute. He collapsed in tears when the final whistle went and had to be consoled by teammates.

Neymar appeared in only two of Brazil’s five games in the tournament due to a nagging right calf injury. He was also on the field for 15 minutes against Scotland in group play.

Brazil’s best player for more than a decade had been slowed by injuries in recent years that limited his impact. The country is now entering a period of transition, with the next generation taking over.

“We ask that people will have patience with the new generation and support them from the get-go,” captain Marquinhos said.

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