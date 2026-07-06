Haaland has emerged from the shadows of Messi, Mbappe and Ronaldo to rewrite World Cup history for Norway.

With his quiet brilliance, incredible goal-scoring ability and sly smile, Norway’s Erling Haaland has etched his name in history yet again.

“It is one of the most insane days in Norwegian history,” Haaland, arguably the country’s greatest footballer, said moments after leading Norway into the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup.

The 25-year-old’s late brace dumped record five-time champions Brazil out of the tournament and sent his team into the last eight for the first time in history.

It is widely believed that on his towering frame, broad shoulders and inherent knack for scoring goals, Haaland knows how to carry Norway when it matters most.

After being a non-factor for much of the afternoon and having limited touches on the ball, Haaland spoke at the second-half hydration break with coach Stale Solbakken, who told him to drain his energy and go for it.

Solbakken’s wish was Haaland’s command as he headed in the first goal of the match in the 79th minute and scored again before the end of regulation time.

He sits comfortably at the top of the goal-scorers’ list for his country with 62 to his name in 54 appearances, at an impressive rate of 1.15 goals per game. The long-haired forward is often called “the smiling assassin” in a nod to the pairing of his skilful finishing and cool demeanour.

Haaland’s scoring streak for Norway has now reached 27 goals in 14 games, and despite being crowned man of the match, a humble Haaland relegated the team’s heroics to goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

“For me, he’s my man of the match, even though I scored the goals. He prevented so many goals that would have probably sent us back home,” Haaland told reporters after the win.

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“He’s the reason why we’re going to be playing the quarterfinal for the first time in our history – much respect to him.”

In the shadows of Messi, Mbappe and Ronaldo

The Manchester City striker has gone level with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi for the Golden Boot with seven goals apiece so far, but came from behind to join the footballing giants in lifting his country at the biggest stage.

Pre-tournament headlines were dominated by what Messi could do, what Cristiano Ronaldo might do, and what Mbappe was expected to do.

Haaland’s biggest triumph was leading Norway back to the World Cup after nearly three decades, and the Viking hero has stormed through the tournament with sheer force and masterful skill to write his own storyline.

The 195cm (6ft 5-inch) tall striker’s rise to the upper echelons of the sport has been marked by humility, self-belief and single-mindedness.

“I have peaked a few times during this tournament, but every time, there is a new peak,” Haaland said after the victory against Brazil.

“If I receive one or two chances, they usually end up in a goal. I don’t really know what I do; this is just the way I am. It’s all about staying focused, and when the chance comes, I know exactly what to do.”

‘This night will be remembered forever’

The gravity of the moment was not lost on Haaland after his side shocked Brazil and sent Neymar into international retirement.

“Scoring twice against Brazil is something I will treasure forever, but those goals don’t belong to me alone,” Haaland said in a post-match interview.

“They belong to every teammate who sacrificed everything, every coach who believed in us, every supporter who stood by us through the difficult years, and every child in Norway who now believes that anything is possible.

“This is a night that will be remembered forever in every Norwegian home. We didn’t just beat Brazil, we gave our nation a memory that will live on for generations,” Haaland said after admitting that the win brought tears to his eyes.

“No matter what happens next, nobody can ever take this feeling, these tears, or this piece of history away from us.”

While his counterparts entered the World Cup as global household names, Haaland was a social media sensation, known for his witty Snapchat stories and Instagram content, which made him a more relatable, playful, almost goofy icon that broke away from the traditional path to stardom.

In true Haaland fashion – and, as the memes rightfully predicted – the Norwegian star posted a cheeky photo straight from the locker room with his jersey scrunched around his neck that racked up millions of likes within hours.

‘Defenders hate playing against him’

When asked if Haaland’s strength and speed make him a dangerous player, Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti argued that it is actually his timing.

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“He doesn’t waste energy chasing every ball or wrestling defenders for 90 minutes. He studies them, he waits, he understands exactly when a defender loses concentration.

“Then, in one second, he’s gone,” Ancelotti said in a post-match interview. “You can defend perfectly against him for 89 minutes, but football is decided by moments, and [Haaland] is probably the best in the world at recognising those moments.

“That’s why defenders hate playing against him. You think you’ve controlled him all game, and suddenly, he’s celebrating another goal.”

What’s next for the Vikings?

Haaland and co are up against Harry Kane’s side after England snuck past cohosts Mexico into the quarterfinals with a 3-2 win at Estadio Azteca.

As Norway take on England on Saturday, Haaland will have yet another chance to shine for his country and rewrite history.

But for now, the moment is his.

“Everyone just needs to enjoy themselves,” he told his countrymen across the Atlantic as he literally helmed the now-famous Viking row boat on the pitch in celebration.

“This is just an insane day. Like I said, it’s one of the most insane days in Norwegian history. Just enjoy it. Embrace it and enjoy the moment.”